Tshwane Informal street traders with no permission prior to lockdown cannot sell now

Pretoria - Informal street traders who did not have trading permissions prior to the lockdown will not be allowed to return to the streets and conduct business despite the City of Tshwane inviting them to apply for special permissions to trade. The City invited these business people to take the opportunity and visit the local office to request the permission at the weekend. This was in line with the amended regulations announced by the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Dr Nkosana Dlamini-Zuma last week. However, the City’s head of strategic communications Selby Bokaba clarified that these permissions would not cover street traders who did not have trading permissions prior to the lockdown. He said the permission would be given to traders who were trading under formal structures as they would normally have certain permissions issued by relevant authorities.

“I do not think most of the people who were trading in the streets would have had some of those certificates to trade, unlike the people who were trading in formal structures,” he explained.

He said Dlamini-Zuma indicated that informal food trade refers to spaza shops and fruit and vegetable stores, but not informal street traders.

The amended regulations call on the grocery stores and wholesale produce markets, including spaza shops and informal food traders, to obtain written permission from the municipality to operate such businesses.

However, those granted permissions will be expected to comply with the national regulations and sell essential products only and observe physical distancing of two metres from the customers.

According to the City, submission of the application form does not automatically guarantee granting of permission, but it affords the municipality the opportunity to critically assess it and ensure that it meets the criteria for basic foodstuffs as set by the national government.

The traders are also reminded to practice proper hygiene measures such as washing of hands with soap for at least 20 seconds and to use hand sanitisers with 60% or more alcohol content.

The trading hours will be from 9am to 3pm only on weekdays.

Those operating in the region may apply for permission in the Speaker's Office in Soshanguve, region two from Temba, Hammanskraal offices. Region three from Komane Street municipal offices in Atteridgeville.

Region four may visit Centurion offices in Block G, region five at Refilwe Community Hall, region six at Mini-Munitoria in Mamelodi West, and region seven at Mini Forum RED's office in Bronkhorstspruit.

Pretoria News