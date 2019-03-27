A drug addict smokes methamphetamine or so-called tik. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Pretoria - Many citizens turn their backs on big cities in preference of a more rural setting because of high city crime rates - and this is a sentiment shared by the people of Tshwane. According to them, for the city to progress, it is important that crime is dealt with as a cross-cutting and multi- sectoral issue.

This was revealed in a presentation based on the safety of Tshwane by SIEE Bohuis, tabled at the inaugural National Safer City Summit at Unisa last week. The gathering was a partnership between the SAPS, Gauteng metro police departments, Civilian Secretariat of Police and community police forums. They got together to devise ways to eradicate spaces where criminals operate within cities.

In terms of the report, among safety challenges in Tshwane is poor spatial and structural management.

The report further pointed to a lack of city maintenance, socio-economic conditions such as a low skills base, general disregard of the law, unemployment, poverty, inequality and social exclusion as matters of concern.

Like many other cities, it was also found that Tshwane faced a substance abuse problem.

The report said this was a hindrance to social cohesion and stable communities. Stakeholders said substance abuse was a forerunner to a range of traffic and violence-related injuries, domestic violence, gang violence, robbery and assault.

Substance abuse also damaged the health of users and was often linked to the rise in communicable and non-communicable diseases.

However, the presentation revealed that Tshwane had “multilaterally” tackled drug and substance abuse through the involvement of key role-players such as the metro police, departments of social and economic development and various rehabilitation centres.

It was noted that Tshwane operated seven community-oriented substance use programme sites, which went a long way towards addressing the problem. The report said programmes were in areas identified as having the highest addiction rates, including Mamelodi, Soshanguve, Hatfield, Daspoort, Atteridgeville, Eerste-rust, Sunnyside and the CBD.

“At least 2364 people were enrolled, and more than 12000 follow-up visits were conducted for intensive interventions, and the city has reached more than 40000 people through outreach and education,” according to the presentation.

It was stated that the social crime prevention approach of the City of Tshwane was focused on youth safety, school safety, victim empowerment, safety in public spaces and safety of vulnerable groups with disabilities.

Pretoria News