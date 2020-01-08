Tshwane learners score big in matric exams









File picture Pretoria - Several Tshwane schools have really excelled with candidates scoring seven and eight distinctions in the 2019 matric exams. While for most a 100% pass rate is something to celebrate, and they will all have academic achievers, to have so many in the elite bracket of seven and eight distinctions is a bonus. Among the top-scoring schools are Hoërskool Menlo Park with 49 learners scoring between six and eight distinctions, including seven with eight distinctions. Hoërskool Die Wilgers followed close on their heels with four learners who scored eight distinctions; Hoër Meisieskool had three learners with eight distinctions, and a further 19 with seven distinctions. Both Hoërskool Garsfontein and Waterkloof delivered two learners who scored eight distinctions, as did Hoër Tegniese Skool John Vorster.

At a number of other schools - Centurion, Hoërskool Zwartkop, Oos-Moot and Elandspoort - each had a matric with eight distinctions too.

After Menlo Park High with 20 matrics with seven distinctions comes Hoër Meisieskool, with 19 learners with that achievement, and Garsfontein with 16 learners who scored seven distinctions. These schools often feature in the top schools in the province and are likely to do so again.

Hoër Seunskool had 12 learners with seven distinctions, Pretoria Boys High had eight and Girls High seven.

Schools north of the city also did well, with Hoërskool Overkruin producing eight learners with seven distinctions each and Montana four.

The Tshwane Muslim School once again did well, with two learners with seven distinctions, while Glen High School and Willowridge High each produced one learner with seven distinctions.

Phateng Secondary School in Mamelodi and Stanza Bopape High School each boast one learner with seven distinctions.

In the six distinction category, Menlo Park yet again came out tops with 22 learners. Waterkloof had 18 learners who scored six distinctions, with a number of other former Model C schools boasting such good results.

Several township schools also did well and produced several learners who scored six distinctions.

In this category two schools in Soshanguve stood out - Reitumetse Secondary produced three learners with seven distinctions each, while Soshanguve Secondary produced one learner with these stellar results.

Across the city in Mamelodi, Mamelodi Secondary had two learners with six distinctions and Kekana Secondary had one.

Of course, it is not only about a fistful of distinctions, for most matrics passing matters, as does gaining a B score to allow for university entrance. And for many, as one scrolls down the list, one or two distinctions is a bonus.

Please note that these numbers are based on the list supplied by the Department of Basic Education. No names are on the list and it does not include additional subjects taken beyond the traditional curriculum.

Pretoria News