Tshwane liquor traders urged not to sell to under-age learners









THE PRESIDENT of the Tshwane Liquor Traders Association, Oupa Mthombeni, has asked his members to discourage under-age drinking. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Tshwane Liquor Traders Association has encouraged its members to discourage under-age drinking during the school holidays. The association also want members to ban the so-called pens down, bottle up parties that learners engage in after writing exams. President of the association Oupa Mthombeni spoke to the traders about these issues yesterday during a workshop in Mamelodi, where he also handed licences to some members. Mthombeni said children who invaded public spaces to celebrate the end of exams without adult supervision ended up doing unspeakable things. He said that at a time when HIV/Aids was on the rise among children, it was their responsibility to monitor the activities the youth got up to. “What's surprising is that learners are celebrating and they don't even have their results yet. That is why some of them commit suicide because when their results come out they find they haven't done well and it comes as a surprise because they have already celebrated.

“These children are drinking more than adults do and parents spoil them with way too much money without even asking where and how they spend it.”

He said although the legal age for teenagers to drink was 18, he thought it was too early for them to start at that level.

He added that liquor traders should not sell to under-age persons no matter how much money they stood to make.

According to him the legal age should be 21, when the children were more responsible for their actions and consequences

The ban was supported by the director of the association, Raymond Martin: “We will engage with law enforcement agents to make sure when schools close they invade various parks and monitor the situation.”

He said this will continue for most weekends to make sure those teenagers who would be out partying got home safely.

Martin added that parents should also be involved in looking out for their children and talk to them about under-age drinking.

Pretoria News