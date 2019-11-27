The association also want members to ban the so-called pens down, bottle up parties that learners engage in after writing exams.
President of the association Oupa Mthombeni spoke to the traders about these issues yesterday during a workshop in Mamelodi, where he also handed licences to some members.
Mthombeni said children who invaded public spaces to celebrate the end of exams without adult supervision ended up doing unspeakable things. He said that at a time when HIV/Aids was on the rise among children, it was their responsibility to monitor the activities the youth got up to.
“What's surprising is that learners are celebrating and they don't even have their results yet. That is why some of them commit suicide because when their results come out they find they haven't done well and it comes as a surprise because they have already celebrated.