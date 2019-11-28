Tshwane mayor Mokgalapa on leave until end January - Chief Whip









Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. PHOTO: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will be on leave with effect from today until January 29 2020, it has emerged during the ordinary council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber on Thursday. This was said by the council Chief Whip Christo van den Heever, who was asked by councillors to clarify the type of leave the mayor has taken. Councillors have issues with the fact that Mokgalapa first went public about taking "special leave" before he applied for it through the office of the chief whip. They also rejected Van den Heever's explanation that Mokgalapa was on leave and not special leave as it has widely been reported in the media. "There is no such thing as special leave," he told councillors, who jeered at him.

Others chorused that it was not leave but a holiday or a honeymoon. It was also announced that MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge was on leave.

Van der Heer's answer led to the ANC councillors, requesting a 30 minute caucus to deliberate on the matter.

Later in the day the council is expected to entertain a motion of confidence against Mokgalapa after both the EFF and the ANC indicated that they have submitted the same motion to oust the mayor.

The move for Mokgalapa comes in the wake of the allegations that he had sex with Senkubuge.

The alleged sex scene was contained in a recording, which surfaced on Sunday, suggesting that the mayor engaged in sexual intercourse with Senkubuge inside a municipal office.

The pair could be heard in the audio making derogatory remarks against their fellow politicians and senior City administrators.

Both Mokgalapa and Senkubuge were said to be on special leave pending the investigation by the DA into the scandal.

Meanwhile the DA's regional leader Abel Tau was announced on Thursday as the acting mayor.

Pretoria News