Pretoria - Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will be on leave with effect from today until January 29 2020, it has emerged during the ordinary council sitting at Tshwane House Council Chamber on Thursday.
This was said by the council Chief Whip Christo van den Heever, who was asked by councillors to clarify the type of leave the mayor has taken.
Councillors have issues with the fact that Mokgalapa first went public about taking "special leave" before he applied for it through the office of the chief whip.
They also rejected Van den Heever's explanation that Mokgalapa was on leave and not special leave as it has widely been reported in the media.
"There is no such thing as special leave," he told councillors, who jeered at him.