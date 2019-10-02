This followed media reports that the contract was awarded to Balimi Barui Trading, which allegedly inflated its prices.
Reports suggested the provider was a benefactor to the EFF and that its director, Hendricks Kganyago, paid millions to the party before he secured a fuel contract in July last year.
According to the report, there was a link between the awarding of the tender to Balimi Barui Trading and “kickbacks” paid to the EFF.
Reacting to reports, Mokgalapa said he tasked acting municipal manager Moeketsi Ntsimane to institute investigations into whether Balimi Barui Trading was a suitable service provider to be awarded the tender.