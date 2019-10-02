Tshwane mayor Mokgalapa orders probe into fuel tender









MAYOR Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has commissioned a probe into allegations of irregularities related to a three-year tender to provide the municipality with fuel. This followed media reports that the contract was awarded to Balimi Barui Trading, which allegedly inflated its prices. Reports suggested the provider was a benefactor to the EFF and that its director, Hendricks Kganyago, paid millions to the party before he secured a fuel contract in July last year. According to the report, there was a link between the awarding of the tender to Balimi Barui Trading and “kickbacks” paid to the EFF. Reacting to reports, Mokgalapa said he tasked acting municipal manager Moeketsi Ntsimane to institute investigations into whether Balimi Barui Trading was a suitable service provider to be awarded the tender.

Part of the probe would look at the processes followed to finalise pricing and contracts. It would also establish whether there had been any interference by municipal officials in awarding the tender.

It was also reported that some of the bid adjudication members expressed concerns about pricing discrepancies. Mokgalapa wanted the investigation to establish if such concerns were expressed and addressed appropriately.

“This will enable the City to establish the facts and implement appropriate consequence management measures. It remains my key priority to provide service delivery to the residents of Tshwane through clean and honest governance that is free from corruption.”

He implored amaBhungane, the investigative unit which exposed the story, to provide prima facie evidence that would assist in proving the allegations.

Pretoria News