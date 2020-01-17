Tshwane mayor Mokgalapa survives again









Motions of no confidence against mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, pictured, and others collapsed yet again yesterday, due to a dispute involving the ANC and EFF, as well as council Speaker, Katlego Mathebe. ANA Pretoria - The drama continues at Tshwane House - but for how long? Embattled Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and the DA are still governing the metro after surviving yet another attempt to unseat them yesterday. However, the mayor is due to learn his fate from the DA soon when the party announces its findings into the allegations of misconduct that were levelled against him. The much-anticipated council sitting convened to consider motions of no confidence in the mayor, Speaker Katlego Mathebe, Acting Speaker Zweli Khumalo and chair of chairs Gert Pretorious, fell apart for the umpteenth time yesterday afternoon. It now remains to be seen whether the MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Lebogang Maile, will act against Mathebe after both the EFF and ANC called for his intervention.

After yesterday’s development, opposition parties resolved to approach Maile to intervene in their ongoing impasse with Mathebe, who they accused of presiding over the special council sitting illegally.

In protest against her alleged illegal conduct, councillors from the two parties staged a walk-out from the council chamber. The motions could not be tabled because the 98 councillors who remained behind did not form a quorum.

On Wednesday, Maile threatened to invoke his powers as MEC to either suspend Mathebe or fire her should she be found on the wrong side of the law.

EFF regional leader Moafrika Mabogwana accused Mathebe of having disregard for the law. “I don’t think it is going to be lawful for us to continue to be here. We are going to leave,” he said.

Mabogwana was giving feedback to the House after his party had requested a two-hour caucus.

“We are going to write to the MEC to complain about your bullying,” he said.

Outside the chamber, he told journalists that the EFF had “gathered intelligence” from Mathebe’s staff that she was going to dismiss all the motions.

“We are going to approach the court, but we are also going to write to the MEC to complain about the behaviour and the attitude that the Speaker is giving us, because she is not complying with the rules.”

For the better part of the day, there was a fierce disagreement between Mathebe and councillors from the EFF and ANC regarding her decision to exclude them from drafting a sequence of the agenda. Mabogwana said Mathebe was supposed to call a meeting on Monday but she instead called it yesterday. “She was supposed to call petitioners to decide on the agenda,” he said.

ANC chief whip Aaron Maluleka said: “It is unfortunate that we have a Speaker who disregards the law.”

He said his party was not going to participate in an illegal activity, and accused the DA of wanting to cling to power by not allowing “democracy to be tested” to see whether she was still suitable to be at the helm of the council. “We are going to go to the MEC and the Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma),” he said.

DA Gauteng leader John Moody defended Mathebe’s conduct, saying she was impartial in carrying out her responsibilities.

He said both parties had a legal recourse and should take the necessary action. Moody said Mokgalapa was still on leave, and a report into his conduct would be presented to the federal executive council of the DA in a week.

Earlier in the day, a scuffle broke out when the strategic executive in the office of the Speaker, Tiyiselani Babane, clashed with ANC councillors. It was unclear what led to the confrontation, but Babane had to be restrained while wanting to exchange blows with one of the councillors. He was later escorted out of the chamber.

ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said Babane went to the official opposition’s councillors and provoked them.

He said the ANC was told that “the Speaker’s office and the DA organised “80 bouncers”.

He expressed shock at the decision to do so, saying it meant the ANC councillors weren’t safe because the DA brought violence.

Mathebe was also accused of being conflicted in the meeting by virtue of a planned motion of no confidence against her. She was also taken to task about wanting to take charge of the sequence of the council agenda despite being “forced” to convene the meeting by the EFF and ANC.

“You can’t in our meeting decide the sequence upon which the agenda is going to be debated,” Mabogwana (sic) said.

Maluleka suggested Mathebe allow a representative from the department to address the House with a view to clarify how council rules should be applied. In reply, Mathebe said: “This thing of the department coming to interfere in the business of council is not on.”

