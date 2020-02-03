Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa resigns









STEPHENS MOKGALAPA has resigned as mayor and will leave office at the end of the month. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The resignation of Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa yesterday had nothing to do with claims that black leaders were being removed from the ranks of the DA, he said yesterday. Mokgalapa, the former DA MP who took office last February when he replaced the current party leader in the provincial legislature, Solly Msimanga, is vacating the highest office in the metro at the end of the month. At the time, most said Mokgalapa had inherited a poisoned chalice, having taken over when the City had been rocked by scandals such as the GladAfrica tender as well as the fallout between Msimanga and then city manager Moeketsi Mosola. Mokgalapa said yesterday the decision to resign was in the interest of Tshwane and not himself. He said he had seen the negative impact and events that had transpired in recent weeks and saw fit to step down.

Those who put politics first risked dragging down the administration - they did not care about the people.

“I have not broken any laws and am confident that I would emerge positively from any assessment of my conduct.”

He said he was not pushed out by the party. “The decision is not about me. I am a professional; I will soldier on, and I have a lot of options.

“I am still a DA member. I have not and will not resign as a member.”

He said previous months had been characterised by nasty scandals and disruptions which crippled council and had an effect on its decision making, making service delivery lag behind.

“The administration uncertainty and not performing had a negative impact and the decision to step down was in the interest of Tshwane.

“I am also cognisant of the fact that my presence in office is a football that others with political malice cannot resist kicking around.”

Contrary to rumours he was forced out, he was not privy to who his successor would be, he said. “There is no truth to me being kicked out; it’s an urban legend; absolutely no truth to that.”

DA provincial leader John Moodey also said there was no truth to a domino effect of black leaders in the party losing their positions. The DA parted ways with former leader Mmusi Maimane and erstwhile Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba a few months ago.

Maimane has since been replaced by John Steenhuisen, albeit in an interim capacity, while Mashaba’s exit saw the ANC returning to power in Joburg.

The DA also earlier lost Nelson Mandela Bay in a fall from grace since the 2016 local government elections, raising questions on whether coalition governments have a future in the country.

Mokgalapa would remain a PR councillor in Tshwane and not hold any position. He made the decision to step down following engagement between him and four other DA leaders on Tshwane’s future and where he (Mokgalapa) saw himself, Moodey said.

The resignation means the DA now has to identify and field a candidate to replace Mokgalapa, which Moodey said had yet to begin.

The party had not earmarked any member, he said, and shot down rumours that speaker of council Katlego Mathebe’s name would be put forward.

“We will assess the candidates who make themselves available and consult widely, including with our coalition partners. “The DA will select the person who will provide the greatest prospect of successful service delivery for the remainder of the term of office.”

He said the party was hopeful its candidate would emerge victorious despite the current political landscape and was willing to negotiate with the EFF on the matter.

Mokgalapa and Mathebe had in recent months been the subject of motions of no confidence by the EFF and ANC. Prior to that, the outgoing mayor was embroiled in a sex tape scandal and alleged bad-mouthing of senior municipal leaders with Sheila Senkubuge, who has since resigned as Roads and Transport MMC.

It also emerged at the weekend that the DA had last Thursday given Mokgalapa seven days to resign or be fired, a directive believed to be linked to him bad-mouthing his colleagues in the sex tape, dubbed “sex in the city”.

Local government MEC Lebogang Maile said Mokgalapa’s resignation further deepened the leadership and administrative crisis facing Tshwane. The provincial government remained committed to providing the metro with all the support it needed to overcome its challenges to prevent the municipality from going into a state of total collapse.

“In the wake of Mokgalapa’s resignation, the council is now compelled to convene and elect a new mayor. This will be an opportune time for the council to resolve some issues that have been on its agenda for a while now. What is required will be cool heads and political maturity from all parties represented in council.

“Mokgalapa vacates office at an unfortunate time amid massive service delivery challenges such as the Hammanskraal water crisis and mismanagement of City finances that has left the municipality in a perilous state.”

