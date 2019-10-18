Two suspects were arrested after heroin, CAT and dagga were found. The mayor and MMC also accompanied the officers to the Loate Police Station where the suspects, cash and drugs found were booked.
In a separate anti-drug operation, a suspect from Beirut in Mabopane was arrested for drug dealing. The suspect was apprehended and found in possession of 47 pre-packed parcels of heroin with a street value of R1400, a bag of CAT with a street value of R50 and dagga with a street value of R10000.
Also yesterday, a 62-year-old woman was arrested at Lotus Gardens after being found in possession of heroin with an estimated value of R6000. The suspect has been detained at Pretoria West police station and will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court to face charges of drug possession and trade.
Between January and September this year, the Drug Unit arrested 292 suspects in connection with drug-related offences. The street value of illegal substances confiscated between July and September amounted to R368740.