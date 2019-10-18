Tshwane metro cops conduct successful drug busts, suspects arrested









Picture: File Pretoria - Executive Mayor of Tshwane Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC for Community Safety and Emergency Services Karen Meyer yesterday joined a successful drug bust by the Tshwane Metro Police Department Drug Unit in Mabopane. Two suspects were arrested after heroin, CAT and dagga were found. The mayor and MMC also accompanied the officers to the Loate Police Station where the suspects, cash and drugs found were booked. In a separate anti-drug operation, a suspect from Beirut in Mabopane was arrested for drug dealing. The suspect was apprehended and found in possession of 47 pre-packed parcels of heroin with a street value of R1400, a bag of CAT with a street value of R50 and dagga with a street value of R10000. Also yesterday, a 62-year-old woman was arrested at Lotus Gardens after being found in possession of heroin with an estimated value of R6000. The suspect has been detained at Pretoria West police station and will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court to face charges of drug possession and trade. Between January and September this year, the Drug Unit arrested 292 suspects in connection with drug-related offences. The street value of illegal substances confiscated between July and September amounted to R368740.

Mokgalapa applauded the consistent effort shown by Metro Police, who worked in collaboration with the SAPS to ensure that successful raids were conducted.

“This is a strong message to those involved in the illicit drug trade that no stone will be left unturned in pursuing them to face the full might of the law.

“Illicit drugs are inflicting damage on the social fabric of our communities and have no place in our lives. I urge the public to come forward with any information that can lead to arrests of those involved in criminal activities,” said Mokgalapa.

Meyer added that “we are indebted to the members of the community who join us in this fight and regularly provide law enforcement with information and tip-offs. The recent Joint Steering Committee set up with stakeholders in the taxi industry also provides an important platform to address this issue in particular.”

Fighting the scourge of drug abuse and the impact that it has on communities across the City remains a priority for the DA-led administration in Tshwane. This requires the co-operation and involvement of residents and stakeholders across all walks of society.

Pretoria News