Tshwane metro police trainees descend air grievances over employment delays

Pretoria - At least 171 Tshwane metro police trainees, who have been patiently waiting for more than a year to be employed by the City of Tshwane, on Friday took their fight to the recently appointed administrators. This took place when 14 metro police trainees, representing more than 100 of their peers, descended on Tshwane House with a view to air their grievances over delays to employ them. They had initially planned to converge in big numbers out of keeping with the lockdown regulation prohibiting a gathering of more than 50 people. However, their plans were dealt a serious blow when the majority of them failed to make it to the gathering. Their long-standing fray with the City dated back to 2013 when they failed some exams, resulting in them not qualifying for a traffic management diploma.

They were part of those who were recruited by the then ANC-led administration as part of an initiative to make the city safer by deploying at least 10 officers in each municipal ward.

The city subsequently enrolled them into more training to redo the modules they failed.

One of their representatives Khuliso Makhubela said: "We are here as the Tshwane metro police trainees, who were taken to Cape Town for training by the City of Tshwane.

"We came back from Cape Town last year in February with a promise that we are going to start working in June last year."

He, however, said the promise to employ them in June was never fulfilled. Instead, he said, the municipality told them that it was hamstrung by lack of enough budget to take them on board.

According to him, the delays by the metro to employ them happened despite a council report which was passed in support of their employment.

"A week before the dissolution of council we met with the then acting city manager (Mokgorometje Makgatha), who showed us the report to be implemented after the passing of the budget adjustment in February," Makhubela said.

That promise apparently made by Makgatha also never materialised due to failure by the council to quorate.

Makhubela said the trainees were recently angered by a decision to hire private security companies to protect a camp in Lyttelton established to house the homeless during the lockdown period.

He said the City should have considered them to work as security guards while it was still grappling with sorting out their employment disputes.

"We want to know which money was used to appoint the private security guards. Whose interests are they serving these security companies appointed in the City of Tshwane? We are here at Tshwane House to get full clarity regarding this whole thing. We feel like there was no need for Tshwane to appoint private security if there are 171 metro police trainees who are still waiting to be employed," he said.

The trainees received support from the South African Municipal Workers' Union in Tshwane, which pledged to take up their fight with the metro.

Union chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi said: "These people have completed training like any other recruits that came before them and after completion they must be recruited. If they will say that they are waiting for council approval we will have to wait for the administrator to take that particular decision. But what we know at the moment is that there is a stipend budget in the city.

"They have got R5.6 million, that can be used to absorb them as relief for now. We say take them on stipend and finalise the issue of budget."

Parties spent the better part of the day in a closed-door meeting with one of the administrators Lebogang Mahaye in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

