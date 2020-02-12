Tshwane Metro Police trainees still waiting to be employed









A Tshwane Metro Police car. Picture: Arrive Alive Pretoria - More than 170 recruits are still sitting at home despite having acquired training to work in the Tshwane Metro Police Department. It has also emerged that the trainees had been promised employment in the City of Tshwane after they had completed their traffic management diploma. In 2013, they were recruited by the then ANC-led administration as part of an initiative to make the city safer by deploying at least 10 officers in each municipal ward. At the time, they failed some exams, forcing the City to back down on its decision to employ them. However, after expressing disappointment about what they believed to be unfair treatment on the part of the City, they were given a second chance to write exams.

They were also taken on a six-month training course at the SAPS Academy to complete their diploma, which they successfully did last year.

Their plight came under the spotlight last week during a march led by the South African Municipal Workers Union, which demanded that they be employed with immediate effect.

Union regional chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi yesterday told the Pretoria News that it looked like the City had dumped the recruits.

“They were taken to Cape Town to further their training. It looks like the City has dumped them. The sad part is that whenever they apply for work they are told their employment status reflects that they are working for the City of Tshwane,” he said.

Muthavhi said that one of the recruits applied for work at Capitec Bank, but it was picked up that she was working for the City.

“They can’t even apply anywhere else. Nobody is giving clarity as to what is going to happen with the 171 recruits. The City is saying that it would investigate this issue.”

Community Safety and Emergency Services MMC Karen Meyer said acting city manager Makgorometje Makgatha was responsible for employing the recruits.

She said a council report with information regarding the employment of the metro police recruits was submitted to the city manager’s office.

“We can’t do anything until the city manager employs them. The fact is that they should be employed,” she said.

She said police chief Johanna Nkomo also sent a letter to the city manager regarding the matter.

“Everything is in the hands of the city manager,” Meyer said.

Pretoria News