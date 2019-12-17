A notice issued by the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development indicated that observations by environmental management inspectors painted a flagrant disregard to complying with the conditions of the permit.
Tshwane, not a first-time offender, also received another notice in August, effectively giving it 30 days to motivate why its three landfills should not be closed. This is due to its high degree of non-compliance with permit conditions and the risk they pose to the environment and human health.
The metro had written back asking for the details of the alleged non-compliances.
Development spokesperson Nombulelo Nyathela did not say if they provided details, but said they did not issue the notice prematurely as there were identified non-compliances.