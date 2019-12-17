Tshwane must act fast to comply with Soshanguve landfill permit









THIS landfill site in Soshanguve is a source of concern for residents in the neighbouring areas. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has to work fast to comply with the conditions set out in its permit to operate the Soshanguve landfill site. A notice issued by the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development indicated that observations by environmental management inspectors painted a flagrant disregard to complying with the conditions of the permit. Tshwane, not a first-time offender, also received another notice in August, effectively giving it 30 days to motivate why its three landfills should not be closed. This is due to its high degree of non-compliance with permit conditions and the risk they pose to the environment and human health. The metro had written back asking for the details of the alleged non-compliances. Development spokesperson Nombulelo Nyathela did not say if they provided details, but said they did not issue the notice prematurely as there were identified non-compliances.

In the notice last month, the department issued an intention to serve a compliance notice for the Soshanguve landfill. The notice gave the metro seven days to make written representations as to why a non-compliance notice should not be issued. The City requested and was granted an extension until December 13.

During their visit to the site, environmental management inspectors reported that they believed new cells were developed in 2013 without the requisite approvals.

They also observed that the buffer zone between the residential and industrial area was less than the prescribed 800m which was in contravention of the conditions of the licence.

Furthermore, no work was done to divert and evaporate leachate from the site which flows into surrounding environment unabated, and run-off which has to be tested to comply with quality requirements was not tested.

The metro has to make written representations if it is of the view that there are compelling reasons for the department not to issue a compliance notice. It must provide proof that all new cells were approved and established in terms of legislation.

The City also has to prove that it put all reasonable measures in place to establish and maintain a buffer zone of 800m between the site and the closest residential and industrial area.

Additionally, the metro has to establish works and maintain them to ensure that run-off is diverted and does not contaminate groundwater. The leachate must be collected in a retention pond on-site for evaporation to take place. Depending on the outcome of representations made, the department will decide on a way forward, but warned that submitting the requested information did not imply no further action would be taken.

While the maximum fine of R10million is based on successful criminal prosecution of an offender for non-compliance with the compliance notice (among other offences), the department said it was still undergoing an administrative enforcement process. It said that while issuing fines and prosecuting accounting officers did not improve the negative health effects of the Soshanguve landfill site on the community, it was still undergoing an administrative enforcement process and could not comment.

Pretoria News