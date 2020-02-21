This is according to SRC chairperson Bongani Sibiya, who had a discussion with the task team set up by the Department of Higher Education and Training to iron out their woes yesterday.
“After a long and thoughtful discourse about the state of the institution, we came to a consensus that the school should be thoroughly and deeply cleansed.
“It needs to be placed under administration to further avoid any problems going into the future,” Sibiya said.
The problems the institution faced had been there since 2016. He said they were yet to finalise satellite and alternative institutions by today for students.