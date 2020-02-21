Tshwane North College put under administration









Students from Tshwane North College protest in the CBD this week. Goitsemang Tlhabye Pretoria - The Tshwane North College has been placed under administration and will shut its doors for three months or more. This is according to SRC chairperson Bongani Sibiya, who had a discussion with the task team set up by the Department of Higher Education and Training to iron out their woes yesterday. “After a long and thoughtful discourse about the state of the institution, we came to a consensus that the school should be thoroughly and deeply cleansed. “It needs to be placed under administration to further avoid any problems going into the future,” Sibiya said. The problems the institution faced had been there since 2016. He said they were yet to finalise satellite and alternative institutions by today for students.

“Obviously they (students) are not entirely pleased with the decision. But we need to do what we need to do to solve the recurring issues.”

The issues included how the institution was being run, and delayed payments to students funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

Sibiya said management was running things its own way and not administering the funds according to set-out guidelines.

The lack of residences for students was another problem, and he said without accredited accommodation in the CBD, many of them were kicked out of their rented homes due to delayed payments.

Sibiya added that even attempts to get information or assistance from the college student support desk proved pointless, with staff allegedly making “odd remarks” to students enquiring about the delays.

During a meeting with students, representatives of the institution informed them they had escalated their issues to the office of minister Blade Nzimande.

On Wednesday, students marched to the department offices demanding a response to the memorandum they had submitted on Monday.

Yesterday, the department said it had been in consultation with the students, and putting the college under administration was the best route while seeking permanent solutions.

In the meantime, satellite campuses would be operated to ensure students kept up with academic work.

Pretoria News