Tshwane Number 1 Tsotsi, Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela challenges bail withdrawal

Pretoria - The so-called Tshwane Number 1 Tsotsi, Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, is set on challenging the fact he has to remain in jail pending the finalisation of the murder trial against him. It is claimed he had a hand in the killing of billionaire Wandile Bozwana. Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, Judge Bert Bam withdrew his R50000 bail in March last year after the State submitted he had contravened some of his bail conditions. Mathibela’s legal team yesterday applied for leave to appeal against the withdrawal of his bail. Mathibela was not at court, but his legal team asked for leave to appeal so they can challenge the constitutionality of the Criminal Procedure Act, which allows courts to revoke the bail of defendants. He was on the brink of leaving for a holiday in Dubai with his family shortly before he was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on more charges last year.

This was in spite of the fact that he was not supposed to leave Gauteng without the permission of the investigating officer, Detective Constable Evans Mongwe told Judge Bam.

Mathibela, who was on bail at the time in the Bozwana case, was arrested on March 13 last year on further charges of extortion, intimidation and assault. It is claimed he threatened State witnesses in the Bozwana case.

Mathibela launched an application to have his arrest overturned, but this was turned down. Judge Bam ordered his bail should be revoked, as he posed a security risk. It also came to light that apart from his plans to holiday in Dubai, Mathibela had spent four days in Mauritius while he was on bail.

Judgment was reserved. His three co-accused will in June appear in court in connection with the Bozwana case.

Pretoria News