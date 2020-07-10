Tshwane officials implicated in smart meter contract yet to face music

Pretoria - Tshwane officials implicated in the unlawful awarding of the controversial smart prepaid meter contract between the metro and Peu Capital Partners are yet to face the music, after almost two years since a court declared the deal illegal. The officials were fingered in a probe launched by the City’s internal audit unit, which found that they were liable for R2.72 billion irregularly spent in the contract. The internal audit report recommended that the City take initiatives in recouping the monies from the officials and the service provider. City spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the metro had not abandoned its efforts to recover the monies from those responsible. “There is a council resolution to recover the monies, and that resolution has not been rescinded, so it stands,” said Bokaba.

He said the City had already started implementing a process to recover the monies, but it “encountered hiccups as well expounded by the Auditor-General”.

In the recent audit report, auditor-general Kimi Makwetu found the instability that rocked the city manager’s office resulted in “a poor control environment where internal controls were not always performed properly, resulting in poor-quality financial statements submitted for auditing and non-compliance with legislation”.

In relation to the unrecovered money, Makwetu commended the internal audit unit for its investigation into instances of unauthorised, irregular and fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

In October 2017, the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, nullified the contract between the City and the service provider entered into in 2013.

In 2018, a court ruling was made for all 12900 smart meters installed as part of the deal to be removed.

