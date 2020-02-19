Tshwane pets abandoned at Waltloo SPCA









GENERAL manager at the SPCA in Waltloo Dewald Wahlstrand says they are overwhelmed by pets left during the festive season. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Pets are paying a high price for the country’s economic slump and emigration, the SPCA in Waltloo has said. General manager Dewald Wahlstrand said due to the struggling economy, more pets were being abandoned. At the same time, adoption rates at animal shelters were falling. The SPCA said it had seen a surge of owners surrendering their pets during the festive season, which led to a capacity crisis. Wahlstrand said some owners abandoned their pets due to the price they had to pay over the festive season. “We charge R100 a day during the year and R150 in the festive season. While some pet owners paid the full amount, others settled the deposit and didn’t return for their pets,” he said. He said some even brought their own pets in and pretended they were strays. “We had a person who adopted a puppy last year in January and tried to return the dog as a stray dog. However we were able to catch him out because we had microchipped the dog.”

Wahlstrand said it was a heartless move by pet owners, but attributed some of the reasons to “the economic down-swing, people moving into places that were pet- unfriendly, and emigration”.

He added that the quarantine period when moving overseas was highly problematic for pet owners.

Some also decide to replace their old pets as gifts over the holidays. This resulted in the old animals being unwanted.

More than 1000 dogs were brought to the SPCA during the festive season, ranging from stray to those in after care, but only a fraction have since left the kennels, eight weeks into the year.

“It’s putting a toll on us financially and psychologically. We operate solely from donations and sponsors,” Wahlstrand said.

Although the SPCA facility was fully booked for the festive season, they had urged residents to not abandon their pets.

He also urged them to microchip pets when possible or to ensure contact details were on collars.

“Microchipping is the most secure method of identification, as long as the contact details remain updated on the database,” he said.

They have dogs, cats and a pig ready to find a new home.

All adoptions are subject to the signing of a contract and approval of a home check. Adopters who rent or live in a complex need a letter of permission to keep a pet from a landlord or body corporate.

Cruelty complaints take priority over home checks, so there may be a delay in getting home checks done.

“Once the home check is approved, the animal is sterilised, microchipped, de-wormed and vaccinated and when ready, we will contact you to come and collect the animal,” said Wahlstrand.

Adoption fees are R540 for cats, R740 for dogs and R890 for puppies and kittens under six months old.

An initial non-refundable deposit of R200 must be paid and once the home check has been approved, the balance must be paid.

