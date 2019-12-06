Tshwane placed under administration of Gauteng provincial government









TSHWANE mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has been placed under the administration of the Gauteng provincial government. This was announced by the Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile during a media briefing in Johannesburg. Maile said the department would evoke Section 139 read with Section 154 of the Constitution to take over the administration of the City. The announcement came after the removal of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe from office on Thursday night. Maile said the intervention was necessitated by disappointing service delivery mostly in region 5 and 7 of the City.

"The City of Tshwane has been affected by serious service delivery challenges particularly in Region 5 and 7.

The most affected areas are the ones that were historically part of the North West and Mpumalanga Provinces," he said.

He said Tshwane was riddled with serious challenges of poor quality of water "evident in Hammanskraal and surrounding areas".

"The water shortage is a high risk for the municipality as it has had a negative effect on the hygiene in communities, schools and health care facilities (especially Jubilee Hospital) which had to close and transfer patients to other areas," he said.

He said the Gauteng provincial executive council would invoke the provisions of Section 139(1) read together with Section 154 of the Constitution

"by taking appropriate steps to support and strengthen the capacity of the City of Tshwane to effectively execute the constitutional objectives of local government as embedded in section 152 of the Constitution".

He also said his department was instructed "to immediately develop a cogent plan with the appropriate steps to be taken in order to give effect to the Constitutional obligation of the provincial government in terms of Section 154 that will culminate in proper and meaningful support to the City of Tshwane".

Pretoria News