Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has been placed under the administration of the Gauteng provincial government.
This was announced by the Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile during a media briefing in Johannesburg.
Maile said the department would evoke Section 139 read with Section 154 of the Constitution to take over the administration of the City.
The announcement came after the removal of mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and Council Speaker Katlego Mathebe from office on Thursday night.
Maile said the intervention was necessitated by disappointing service delivery mostly in region 5 and 7 of the City.