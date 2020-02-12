Tshwane police nab woman with R1.5m in bag









File picture: SAPS (Twitter) Pretoria - The Tshwane Flying Squad nabbed nine suspects this past week, including a woman found with an estimated R1.5million in her bag. The arrests followed information received after a cash-in-transit heist on the R513 in Ekangala. Police spokesperson Constable Bontle Rahatji said the tip-off also led to the recovery of weapons, including a rifle that had its serial numbers filed off and a silver Mercedes-Benz that was reported to have been stolen at Verena, Ekangala Section C. “They proceeded to the next address where a female suspect was arrested and we recovered a bag with cash estimated at R1.5m.” The police also arrested two males who allegedly had unlicensed firearms and ammunition in their possession in Maunde Street in Atteridgeville.

Six suspects were also rounded up in Pretoria West and Soshanguve as police targeted drug dens.

All the suspects, aged between 19 and 40, will be appearing in different magistrate's courts soon, facing charges of possession of drugs, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

In the O Kae Molao operation, multiple gadgets were confiscated from an alleged non-compliant second-hand goods dealer in Sunnyside. Almost 300 suspects were also arrested for various crimes.

Following the confiscation of 55 cellphones, six iPads and five tablet devices from the dealership, police have warned other second-hand goods dealers that failure to keep a register that contains proper information could also result in the owner of the dealership being arrested. The information should include details of the person from whom goods are acquired or to whom goods are sold.

Spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said that 299 suspects were arrested in police operations. These were for offences ranging from hijacking, possession of drugs, assault, robbery, shoplifting, drunk driving and drinking in public. “Raids, stop-and-searches and roadblocks also accounted for motorists being issued with fines worth almost R18000, the processing of 358 vehicles and 650 persons being searched for illegal firearms, dangerous weapons and other illegal substances,” said Mavimbela.

All suspects will appear in various courts in the metro.

Pretoria News