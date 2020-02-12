The arrests followed information received after a cash-in-transit heist on the R513 in Ekangala.
Police spokesperson Constable Bontle Rahatji said the tip-off also led to the recovery of weapons, including a rifle that had its serial numbers filed off and a silver Mercedes-Benz that was reported to have been stolen at Verena, Ekangala Section C.
“They proceeded to the next address where a female suspect was arrested and we recovered a bag with cash estimated at R1.5m.”
The police also arrested two males who allegedly had unlicensed firearms and ammunition in their possession in Maunde Street in Atteridgeville.