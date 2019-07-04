File picture: ANA pictures

Pretoria - At least 37 illegal immigrants may find themselves deported to their native countries should the Pretoria Magistrate's Court issue an order of deportation. Pretoria Central SAPS spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said this yesterday, after one half of the group appeared in court following their arrest on Monday.

Selepe said the Department of Home Affairs led an operation to arrest the undocumented immigrants, who included three females and 34 males.

Some were found to be in possession of expired documentation, while others were never documented to be in the country in the first place.

“The first group appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, and the next group will appear next week. We will find out if the magistrate issues us with a deportation order. Once that’s the case the suspects will be taken to Lindela Repatriation Centre.

“They will stay there until they are deported as per the legal deportation order that will be issued by a court of law. As law enforcers ours is to comply with what the law says on these kinds of matters,” said Selepe.

However, a DRC national, aged 34, accused the Department of Home Affairs of unfair conduct that did not make sense to him and other arrested foreign nationals.

“Many of these people were going there to renew their citizenship documents, which they received from the department in the first place.

“Suddenly they get arrested and are told their documents are fake. That doesn’t make sense," he said.

“Most of these people are from the DRC and some of them have children, but now they are in police cells. At the same time there are many dodgy people, some police and some claiming to be lawyers, saying they must pay sums ranging from R2 000 to R5 000 to be released.

“One police officer said I must e-wallet him R5 000 to have someone released and I said no. Where is that money going to? This is corruption. Home Affairs has become a place we fear as foreign nationals because people want bribes for almost everything. They’ll frustrate the process just to get paid if need be,” he added.

Selepe said the real police wore uniforms that had name tags, and if any police officer was seen without this, people should report them so that they were arrested.

“We cannot rule out the possibility of corruption so we need our people to look at name tags and report any wrongdoing or abuse of the police uniform so that culprits are busted.”

Pretoria News