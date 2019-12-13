Tshwane power outages unrelated to Kwagga fire - acting mayor Abel Tau









City of Tshwane Acting mayor Abel Tau at the Kwagga sub station. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Adverse weather conditions, load shedding and infrastructure faults were the reasons parts of Tshwane remained without electricity, acting mayor Abel Tau said. Tau was quick to assure residents that the outages experienced had nothing to do with the burning of a transformer at the Kwagga substation on Tuesday morning. He said even though the incident was a substantial loss to the city, things were still manageable as they had use of two additional transformers. Tau said recent outages were normal failures experienced by different areas due to infrastructure being old and cable faults breaking due to the surge of power following lifting load shedding schedules. Another challenge for the city’s technical teams, Tau said, was that with recent floods and rainy weather, they had difficulty gaining access to certain areas.

“A big issue we have is that when the teams do gain access to an area they are unable to work as the area is experiencing load shedding.

“It is too dangerous for our teams to work so they have to wait until the power in that area returns first. So we can only work on one or two at a time.

“At the moment we are honestly experiencing a huge backlog.”

Tau said he instructed members of the mayoral committee to go into their respective areas to identify long-standing and short-term problem areas to deal with them accordingly.

Power should be returned to the affected areas within a day or two at best, he added.

Tshwane Emergency Service spokesperson Charles Mabaso said teams visited the substation yesterday as smoke was reported to still be coming from the substation.

The teams monitored the station as some transformers kept overheating. However, he said, the electricity department had isolated the substation, and should issues arise they would act promptly.

* For all the Tshwane load shedding schedules go to: http://www.tshwane.gov.za/ sites/Departments/Public- works-and-infrastructure/ Pages/Load-Shedding.aspx