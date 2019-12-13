Tau was quick to assure residents that the outages experienced had nothing to do with the burning of a transformer at the Kwagga substation on Tuesday morning.
He said even though the incident was a substantial loss to the city, things were still manageable as they had use of two additional transformers.
Tau said recent outages were normal failures experienced by different areas due to infrastructure being old and cable faults breaking due to the surge of power following lifting load shedding schedules.
Another challenge for the city’s technical teams, Tau said, was that with recent floods and rainy weather, they had difficulty gaining access to certain areas.