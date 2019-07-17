Picture: Neil Hall/ Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane will temporarily set aside the 13% electricity tariff increases effected on July 1 for the 2019/20 financial year. The decision was taken during a closed meeting between the City and AfriForum over the controversial electricity tariff increases at Tshwane House yesterday.

The parties decided to smoke the peace pipe and work together for the benefit of Tshwane residents.

They have been at loggerheads in the wake of the City’s announcement to forge ahead with the electricity tariff hikes despite the approval by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

AfriForum had approached the court in a bid to reverse the City’s decision to increase electricity tariffs.

In court, both parties proposed to engage in talks and suspend the legal route to solve their impasse.

Their meeting yesterday was in honour of the court agreement.

Following the meeting, they expressed great satisfaction with how it unfolded, saying it boded well for the future.

MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau said the meeting was cordial and went exceptionally well.

He said parties had a constructive conversation, resulting in them taking a stance to reverse the tariff increases effected on July 1.

“We will continue with tariff hikes for 2018/19 until we hear the final determination from Nersa,” he said.

The energy regulator hosted a public hearing last week regarding the City’s tariff hike of 13% and its new proposed electricity structure. It is expected to make a ruling on the matter within a month.

Tau said the next step was to focus on contributing to the process already undertaken by Nersa to make sure the matter was resolved amicably and as speedily as possible.

“Going forward, we don’t anticipate going to court for any other reason because there is an open channel of communication.

“There is really commitment from both of us to work together for the benefit of the community,” he said.

Tau said AfriForum had a division dealing with local government issues within its structure and would work closely with the City.

“So working together means that from their side, they would come up with solutions to problems identified in the City where it is necessary,.”

AfriForum’s Jaco Grobbelaar shared Tau’s positive sentiment, saying the lobby group had a very good meeting with the City to discuss their differences on electricity tariffs.

“We had several points that we agreed on. It was a very good meeting and from now on AfriForum and Tshwane will work together on everything.

“We will better the communication and work well together in future,” he said.

Pretoria News