Tshwane puts in place several interventions to ensure safety, security









City of Tshwane CCTV cameras. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - The City of Tshwane is putting in place several interventions to ensure safety and security for those who work, live and play in the nation’s administrative capital. MMC for Community Safety Karen Meyer said chief among these would be to increase the number of CCTV cameras, introduce a scout programme and implement blue light protocol. Meyer said there were not enough CCTV cameras in the city; while there was controversy last year that “big brother was not longer watching”, they had measures in place to counter some of the cameras not working. “There still is CCTV the difference is that we don’t have a contract for the maintenance; so if a camera breaks, it breaks. We also don’t have a service provider looking after it. “Since the contract expired, we put 155 officers there in four shifts in the CBD to counter not having enough cameras.”

She said the reality was that 300-odd cameras citywide were few for a capital city. “We need them on highways, at intersections, entrances and exits to major routes and in townships. We have to focus on extending CCTV cams in the city."

She said successful partnerships with organisations such as the Hatfield CID resulted in around 64 cameras being installed and this was the sort of partnerships they were aiming for this year.

With the budget for safety being set at R18.6 million for the financial year, Meyer said it was simply not enough.

“The size and extent of different problems in different areas is a challenge one ward has different needs and problems as far as safety is concerned. We have to join in partnerships to have an impact.”

She said they are also looking to work closer with the community by introducing a scout policy. “The programme will consist of normal residents from each ward who will look at any and everything, from streets lights not working to tall grass or cable theft.

“A trend we are seeing now is that perpetrators brand a car with a bogus company name to look legit and dig out cables, but it is later discovered they were stealing.

“If we have scouts they can report this and the Tshwane Metro Police Department will respond and determine if those people are legit and have job cards. At this stage we are waiting for the report to come to the mayoral committee next month. It’s also a form of job creation and will give communities a sense of being responsible for their community.”

Regarding cable theft, Meyer said it was still a major problem in the city.

A certain area in the east was hit 12 times in the past year, making it at least one incident a month in the same area.

“The country lost R9.2billion in 2017/18 that is serious and it's a problem not unique to Tshwane.”

She said they had written to Parliament to have trading in ferrous metals made illegal. “We want to end the vicious circle. If you cannot sell it why steal? That’s how we want to kill the market.”

Meyer said if it was declared illegal they could have a dedicated unit doing that every single day and they would be punting for the declaration.

In a bid to improve efficiency and responses to different regions, Meyer said they would also be looking to regionalise officers to certain areas permanently so they can be familiar with the problem areas and work efficiently with communities to curb cable theft through action plans.

Regarding the blue lights, Meyer said the City was working on a law to be implemented by the metro police. She said previous policies in this regard had not been enforced.

The move was sparked by the incident in which a nursery school teacher was allegedly assaulted and thrown to the ground by the City police for failing to pull over after they had stopped her.

Kymie du Toit, 28, was approached by a Tshwane police vehicle in a dark area on her way home after a babysitting job on November 26, but turned on her hazards and drove to the nearest petrol station.

CCTV footage showed Du Toit exiting her white VW Polo at around 11.25pm as the officers approach her vehicle. They then pulled her towards their kombi while she called for help.

