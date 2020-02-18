Tshwane ready to move stadium waste pickers if ordered to









SOME of the waste pickers who were in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, where the matter about their relocation was being heard yesterday. Zelda Venter Pretoria - The City of Tshwane said it was ready within 48 hours notice to relocate the waste pickers illegally occupying land next to SuperSport Cricket Stadium in Centurion if the court ordered they be evicted. This is according to a report issued to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday in which the City outlined its plans for the group of about 200 waste pickers. A judge ordered more than a year ago that the City was responsible for finding suitable emergency accommodation for these people after the owner of the land, Turnover Trading, wanted them evicted. The company wants to develop the land, possibly into a hotel, but it cannot do so without the City finding alternative accommodation for them. But this is not proving to be easy, as two industrial businesses in Sunderland Ridge - which is located adjacent to the property to which the City wanted to move the waste pickers - are objecting to their relocation. Their objection includes that the land is not zoned for residential purposes. The companies were yesterday added as interested parties to the prolonged and bitter legal tussle.

It also emerged that the waste pickers were not keen on moving to Sunderland Ridge, as they would not be able to take their waste pickings or carts with them.

They say that apart from Sunderland Ridge being far away from where they were able to collect their waste, they had nowhere to sort or leave their goods overnight.

The City said in its report that the land earmarked in Sutherland Ridge was adequate. It had started to prepare it for the possible relocation, and if the court gave the green light, it only needed 48 hours to finalise everything.

The amenities it will provide, according to the report, include 109 temporary housing units, 10 chemical toilets and five water points.

The City also undertook to transport the waste pickers to the property, where they would stay for six months.

The City said it was only obliged to provide temporary emergency accommodation within its available resources and was not obliged to additionally provide these people with premises from which to conduct their waste recycling enterprise.

Lawyers for Human Rights, which is representing the waste pickers in court, will answer to the report as well as the two companies which have entered the fray. The parties are due back in court on March 30.

