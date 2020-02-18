This is according to a report issued to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, yesterday in which the City outlined its plans for the group of about 200 waste pickers.
A judge ordered more than a year ago that the City was responsible for finding suitable emergency accommodation for these people after the owner of the land, Turnover Trading, wanted them evicted.
The company wants to develop the land, possibly into a hotel, but it cannot do so without the City finding alternative accommodation for them. But this is not proving to be easy, as two industrial businesses in Sunderland Ridge - which is located adjacent to the property to which the City wanted to move the waste pickers - are objecting to their relocation. Their objection includes that the land is not zoned for residential purposes.
The companies were yesterday added as interested parties to the prolonged and bitter legal tussle.