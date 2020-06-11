Tshwane reopening nature reserves after months of closure

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane has said it is reopening some of its nature reserves following months of closure due to the lockdown. The facilities should have been opened on June 1, when the country went into lockdown level 3, but this was delayed until measures were put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19. “Visitors are urged to strictly adhere to all rules and regulations applicable to the facilities. “It should be noted by all visitors that precautionary measures in relation to Covid-19 should be taken into consideration when visiting the reserves. “In any instance if precautionary measures are not adhered to, access to the reserve will be restricted,” the City said.

The facilities that are reopening, subject to terms and conditions, are Groenkloof, Rietvlei, Faerie Glen, Bishop Bird, Moreleta Kloof and Bronkies nature reserves.

Similarly, as uneasy calm returned to Mamelodi yesterday following taxi strikes, the City of Tshwane resumed its bus services.

The City announced that A Re Yeng were up and running. They temporarily suspended services on Tuesday due to the protest action of taxi association members.

The decision to halt services followed a tip-off that two buses would be hijacked.

“At about 6.30am on Tuesday there was an attempt to hijack two A Re Yeng buses, but police acted swiftly and diffused the situation and escorted all the buses out of Mamelodi with the passengers on board.”

As a precautionary measure, a decision was taken not to send buses to the Mahube and Lusaka areas, and to rather opt for operations to proceed from Balebogeng.

Although a Putco bus was used to block the road around the BP service station taxi rank after it was hijacked, police managed to remove it shortly afterwards.

According to the City, most trips between 4.30am and 6.30am continued undisturbed, except for the Mahube and Lusaka routes.

City head administrator Mpho Nawa said even though the right to protest was an unalienable right enjoyed by all South Africans, it could not override the rights of others.

“It is unacceptable to attempt to hijack a bus transporting passengers who were en route to work to earn a living for their families. We are pleased to announce that all is well and operations are to continue uninterrupted.”

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said officers were not escorting buses around yesterday as things had calmed down.

Mahamba said they had deployed officials to the area to monitor the safety and smooth running of services, as well as to keep an eye on the taxi violence in the area.

He said the members would remain on site until they were assured that the situation was properly under control.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News