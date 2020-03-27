Tshwane residents assured of essential services

Pretoria - Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa has assured at least 3.3million metro residents that there would not be disruptions to essential services such as water supply and electricity. He was addressing journalists at the Pieter Delport Centre in Arcadia yesterday, ahead of the 21-day lockdown to curb the coronavirus spread, which came into effect at midnight. “The City would like to assure the residents that provision of essential services will continue during the lockdown period in line with the president’s directive,” he said. Nawa was joined by the acting city manager Mavela Dlamini and the disaster management team. They announced that contingency plans were in place to deal with coronavirus cases, which could be identified in people living in informal settlements.

Dlamini alluded to corona hotspots in the informal settlements.

He, however, refused to disclose such places, saying he avoided the situation where somebody could “jump the gun and start occupying them”.

Divisional chief of fire and rescue operations Moshema Mosia said in the event of disaster, the City would be led by the national and provincial governments to implement contingency plans to curb the spread of the virus.

Mosia said: “Our plan actually identifies all the high-risk informal settlements. It also identifies measures as to what is likely to happen should the coronavirus spread into the informal settlements.”

There was also an evacuation plan to deal with cases of people who tested positive, he said.

“If there is a need for us to isolate people, the person identified will have to be removed and isolated from there,” Mosia said.

The disaster management team continued to analyse government regulations to be enforced for the lockdown period.

Metro police would be part of the operations by the SAPS and the SANDF.

“The metro police are a complementary force to the SAPS.

“All law enforcement (officers) are working together at this point.”

Nawa said services exempted from the lockdown were healthcare workers in the public and private sectors, emergency personnel and those in security services.

Officials at the fire safety regional officials would be able to attend to fire incidents.

The Tshwane food market would continue to operate, but would scale down on the number of staff on duty.

“The City’s bus service will be operational at a reduced scale given that the education system has been suspended, resulting in a reduced commuter turnout,” Nawa said.

He said the municipality would continue to disinfect buses before they left depots in the morning, during breaks and in the evening.

He said the disaster command centre was activated to enable the council to have an integrated and co-ordinated mechanism geared towards emergency, and effective responses to the residents of Tshwane.

He assured residents that during the lockdown, core services would continue with minimal interruptions.

“Basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation and waste removal, among others, will continue though not at the normal speed,” he said.

Cemeteries would remain open for burials.

Household waste collection would take place from Monday to Friday as per the current schedule.

“The City of Tshwane’s customers are advised that certain functions of its environment and agriculture management department will continue being rendered during the lockdown period to ensure the continuity of all essential services,” Nawa said.

Pretoria News