Pretoria - The City could face serious water shortages if it fails to dramatically reduce its loss of 8.6billion litres every year. MMC for Utility Services Abel Tau told the Pretoria News that the huge loss of water meant that the City was losing at least R1.3billion annually.

The amount, he said, could be utilised to accelerate the City’s mandate to provide basic services to residents.

Water leaks caused by burst pipes were blamed for the bulk of the problem. Tau said: “Water leaks are a big problem across the metro. The City is losing at least 8.6 billion litres of water annually. We have to give it urgent attention.”

Illegal water connections in many households also contributed to the loss. “In areas where we have communal taps people tend to connect taps to their homes illegally,” Tau said.

Another concern was about the “unregulated practice” by some service providers using water tankers to draw water and distributing it to communities. Tau said the practice needed to be regulated because it contributed to water loss.

At least 70% of the loss could be avoided by proper maintenance of infrastructure, he said.

Regarding frequent complaints that the City was slow to attend to water leaks, Tau said: “I think we can improve immensely on turnaround in terms of when there is a burst pipe or when people report the problem.”

He had instructed his department's officials to draw up a comprehensive report outlining the extent of water losses in all seven regions to assist the City to urgently intervene in areas where there were burst pipes.

“Most importantly we need everyone on board. We are a water-scarce country and we have to look after our water resources. The City might even be affected by a scarcity or shortage of water. We need to save much water for as long as we can."

