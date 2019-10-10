Pretoria - Tshwane residents have been urged to use water sparingly due to reservoir levels across the municipality that have recently dropped severely.
Utility Services MMC, Abel Tau, said the plea was necessitated by some reservoirs, which were at a critical stage.
“This is due to the Rand Water supply meters in the western suburbs which have been restricted by 30%,” he said.
He said the water demand was high due to high temperatures and the reservoirs can’t keep up with the water demand.
“Rand Water has informed the City of the planned shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Tunnel which began on October 1 and will remain in effect until November 30.