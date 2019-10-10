Tshwane residents urged to use water sparingly due to low reservoir levels









Tshwane residents have been urged to use water sparingly due to low reservoir levels. Picture: Susanne Jutzeler, suju-foto/Pixabay. Pretoria - Tshwane residents have been urged to use water sparingly due to reservoir levels across the municipality that have recently dropped severely. Utility Services MMC, Abel Tau, said the plea was necessitated by some reservoirs, which were at a critical stage. “This is due to the Rand Water supply meters in the western suburbs which have been restricted by 30%,” he said. He said the water demand was high due to high temperatures and the reservoirs can’t keep up with the water demand. “Rand Water has informed the City of the planned shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Tunnel which began on October 1 and will remain in effect until November 30.

The tunnel will be shut and drained for inspection and maintenance purposes, thus suspending water transfers into the integrated Vaal River system,” he said.

Meanwhile, Finance MMC, Mare-Lise Fourie, has apologised to residents for inconvenience caused b they ICT system at the customer care centres.

Problems stemming from the ICT system resulted in delays in answering calls, high call volumes, dropped calls and email backlogs.

Fourie said problems have been ongoing and were affecting the customer relations management system.

Challenges also affected occupational health and safety, human resources and ICT system in turn affecting the operational efficiency of the call centres.

Fourie said: "We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. The City of Tshwane will continue to strive to put the needs of the customers first.”

She said plans were underway to address and resolve these challenges.

“This includes the relocation and integration of all three call centres, filling of vacancies and corrective action to ensure a professional and acceptable turnaround time service to our customers,” she said.

Pretoria News