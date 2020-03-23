Tshwane restaurants stick to strict new coronavirus rules

Pretoria - Eating out might be taken off the table by those fearing to get infected by Covid-19. Various city food outlets said they had doubled their standards of food hygiene and spent more time cleaning their facilities. At Tampico Spur Steak Ranch in Soshanguve Crossing, manager Thandi Mahlangu said only 50 people, including staff, were allowed inside up to closing time. The store has 11 hand sanitising stations, and every patron is required to sanitise their hands on arrival. Mahlangu said restaurants had always been strict on hygiene rules, but these were intensified since the coronavirus outbreak.

“Sometimes we have to send customers away to adhere to the requirements, and others wait until others are done eating.

“We also keep customers a safe distance from each other while they eat. Every time a customer walks in we have to explain why we do what we do,” she said.

The body temperatures of staff members are tested every morning, and if higher than 37ºC, they are sent home.

Mahlangu said those sent home were allowed back at work provided they had a doctor’s letter stating they were healthy.

She said they had to down- staff, while some were given two weeks’ unpaid leave.

Mahlangu said it was possible to get through this if every citizen did not ignore the rules. “A lot of our customers come here because alcohol is sold. We’re losing out because of the new regulation that alcohol can’t be sold after 6pm. We also had families bringing their children to the play area, but we had to close it as well.”

Meanwhile, Debonairs Pizza said it was putting up posters in all its establishments to educate staff and customers on a proactive approach to prevention.

Frequent hand washing and sanitising by staff would be done, and tables, menus and point of sale machines would be sanitised.

“Although the virus is not transmitted through food, we’re working hard to put the hygiene and safety of our staff and customers first.

“We consistently monitor the situation and are following the guidance of both local and global authorities,” Debonairs said.

Pretoria News