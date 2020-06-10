Tshwane resumes A Re Yeng bus service in Mamelodi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - As uneasy calm returns to the township of Mamelodi following taxi protests in the area, the City of Tshwane has decided to resume its bus services. The City announced the A Re Yeng bus service would be up running as of Wednesday after it was temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to protest action by striking taxi association members. It said the decision to halt services followed a tip-off received by the Tshwane Rapid Transit of the attempts by protesting members to hijack two of the City’s buses. The City said there was an attempt to hijack two A Re Yeng buses but police acted swiftly and diffused the situation and escorted the buses out of Mamelodi with the passengers on board. As a precautionary measure, the decision was taken to not send buses to the Mahube and Lusaka area, and rather opt for operations to proceed from Balebogeng.

Police also brought the hijacking of a Putco bus, that was used to block the road near the BP Garage Taxi rank, to an end.

According to the City, most of the trips in the morning continued undisturbed except for the Mahube and Lusaka routes which were suspended due to the threats.

Mpho Nawa, Tshwane head administrator, in condemning the incident, said even though the right to protest was a right enjoyed by all South Africans, it could not override the rights of others.

He said: “It is unacceptable to attempt to hijack a bus transporting passengers who were en route to work to earn a living for their families. We are pleased to announce that all is well and operations are to continue uninterrupted.”

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News