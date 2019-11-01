Tshwane sacks head of emergency services Previn Govender









PREVIN GOVENDER has been shown the door during the ordinary monthly sitting of council. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Beleaguered head of Tshwane Emergency Services Previn Govender was shown the door during the ordinary monthly sitting of council yesterday. For two years, he was mired in controversy after it surfaced that he misrepresented his qualifications when he was employed by the City of Tshwane. Govender possesses an advanced diploma in fire technology obtained at the Southern African Emergency Services Institute in 1996 as his highest qualification. The position he assumed in 2017 required him to have a bachelor’s degree. The Pretoria News learnt that council, during a closed meeting, resolved that his contract be rendered null and void. However, Govender was challenged to furnish acting city manager Moeketsi Ntsimane with evidence contrary to resolution reached by council within seven days. Failure to produce proper qualifications to discredit the resolution would effectively confirm his exit from the metro. ANC regional chairperson Dr Kgosi Maepa said council’s decision vindicated the longstanding position of his party about Govender.

He said: “The executive mayor, through Section 13, presented a report about a group head Previn Govender, whom the ANC from the beginning had indicated that he misrepresented and falsified his qualification - and that he didn’t meet the minimum requirement.” He said council acted on the evidence presented after a forensic probe instituted by Ntsimane, affirming that Govender was not suitably qualified for the position.

“The mayor has instituted an investigation and the city manager also did a forensic investigation. It was actually found that contrary to what they have been saying his qualification didn’t meet the minimum requirement,” Maepa said. He added that the auditor-general also made adverse findings about Govender’s qualification.

“Tshwane, in actual fact, was cleansing itself from the lies they have been peddling In September, they said he qualifies and we knew that he does not qualify. Actually the juniors of Mr Govender are more qualified than him,” he said.

The writing about Govender’s exit was already on the wall in the morning when calls were made by EFF and ANC councillors that a council report he compiled be rejected.

The parties insisted that he must go because of his alleged questionable qualifications.

Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa was forced to withdraw the report, which shed light on the status of service delivery programmes in the City’s disaster management.

Community Safety and Emergency Services MMC Karen Meyer said it would be unfair to reject the report because of one person.

“The whole department consists of a lot of people. We can’t reject the report because of one person. There are lots of people who contributed to the report,” she said.

It included information about the Disaster Risk Management Annual Report for 2018/2019, which was required to be submitted to council and forwarded to the Provincial Disaster Management Centre for incorporation into the National Disaster Management Centre Annual Report.

It outlined prevention and mitigation initiatives and local incidents, which occurred during the year and their magnitude, problems experienced in dealing with them and the way they were addressed.

EFF councillor Obakeng Ramabodu charged that Govender was not qualified to submit a report to council, saying allowing him to do so would be tantamount to insulting the City.

“I don’t know why we should entertain this report,” he said.

He threatened that should Govender be left untouched, his party's councillors would physically hound him out of his position. “Are we going to do the same thing that we did with Marietha (Aucamp) by going into the mayoral meeting and drag him out of that,” he said.

Pretoria News