Tshwane Sanco defends under fire ANC regional leader Kgosi Maepa

Pretoria - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in Tshwane has come out in defence of ANC regional leader Dr Kgosi Maepa, who this week came under fire following the high court ruling against the dissolution of council. Some ANC councillors criticised Maepa for failing to take them into his confidence regarding the application of Section 139 (1) (c) to place the City of Tshwane under administration. In March, the provincial executive council, under Premier David Makhura, dissolved council and subsequently appointed former West Rand district mayor Mpho Nawa as the metro’s head administrator. The DA successfully challenged the decision at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, which nullified the dissolution and Nawa’s appointment. Following the ruling, some party councillors displayed disappointment at Maepa for having kept them in the dark regarding council dissolution.

They were reacting to Maepa’s comment on a WhatsApp group that he would “desist from fighting and criticising the DA” because of the “pain it has caused to councillors”.

In a media statement, Sanco regional chairperson Abram Mashishi rebuked the implicated “rogue” councillors for their behaviour.

“Sanco calls for the rogue councillors, who have attributed a decision of the court to the leader of caucus and chairperson of the ANC in Tshwane to remain calm and stop their insistent factionalism.”

According to him, the angry outburst by councillors on the WhatsApp group didn’t “serve the revolutionary cause to constantly want to shift blame for an issue that has been there from the previous regional executive council and city administration”.

Mashishi also sang the praises of outgoing administrators led by Nawa, saying their departure would regress the progress they had made since assuming office.

Regarding the high court ruling, he said: “Although Sanco believes and trusts the autonomy of the judiciary, this decision is not a welcomed move by the citizens of Tshwane.”

“Sanco would like to think that the provincial executive committee will, therefore, appeal this elitist decision for the benefit of the people in Tshwane,” he said.

Yesterday, MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile postponed to today a media briefing at which he was expected to announce the executive committee’s decision following last week’s high court ruling.

This was amid rumours doing the rounds on social media that Maile intended to wage a legal challenge against the April 29 judgment.

