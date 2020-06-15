Tshwane schools get water tanks in fight against coronavirus

Pretoria - In a bid to fight Covid-19 in the education sector, 11 schools in Tshwane have received water tanks from the Department of Water and Sanitation. Nine of the schools are in Hammanskraal and the remaining two in Sokhulumi near Bronkhorstspruit. The department said the nine were identified as hot spots, and therefore required increased safety measures like the supply of crucial water tanks. Each of the Hammanskraal schools got four 2500l tanks. Schools at Sokhulumi received two 5000l tankers. The department’s Sibusiso Mthembu said the provision of the water tanks would go a long way towards ensuring both staff and pupils were better prepared for the teaching process. The lack of adequate access to water at schools would be detrimental, and targeting schools in areas that have been flagged as hot spots would ensure they were assisted to create an environment conducive for learning during this time of Covid-19, Mthembu said.

Mthembu said Hammans- kraal was one of the areas with ongoing water challenges.

“We are acutely aware of the need to provide adequate water supply to schools and moreover in areas that have water challenges.

“One of the ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is to make sure the challenge of water shortages at schools is swiftly addressed.

“Learners have lost so much time and must catch up as fast as possible. So, there is no need to burden them with issues of water shortages.”

He called on other stakeholders in the water sector to extend a helping hand so that no school was left without all the necessary requirements to ensure their smooth resumption and continued learning and teaching.

“Education is one area of our important enterprises, and therefore requires everyone to play a role.

“The provision of water for learners to wash hands regularly is but one of the necessities needed for learners to catch up on their studies,” he added.

Pretoria News