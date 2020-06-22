Tshwane schools given alcohol-free sanitisers, tablets dissolved in water

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Five schools in the Tshwane South District area have received alcohol-free sanitisers from SteriClear South Africa. This follows growing reports that learners are drinking alcohol-based hand sanitiser to get high and setting classrooms on fire. The beneficiaries are Mamelodi High School, Isaac More Primary, Olievenhoutbosch Secondary, Nellmapius Ext 1 Primary and Sediba Sa Thuto Primary Schools. The tablet-based sanitiser is dissolved in water and makes 20 litres. The district director of Tshwane South, Hilda Kekana, who was at Nellmapius Extension 1 Primary School during the handover, said an alcohol-based product posed risks of its own to learners.

“Due to safety and health hazards associated with alcohol-based products, such as substances being flammable and poisonous if ingested, we want to move away from using alcohol-based products in schools.”

Kekana also said the tablet was cost-effective, so much so that the school, together with the parents, could easily raise funds without relying too much on the government, which is already inundated with demands. Each school received a tablet which makes 20 litres.

Principal of Mamelodi High School Mogo Selahle welcomed the donation, saying it would go far towards making the school a much safer environment.

According to the founder of SteriClear South Africa, Alex Giannaros, young children, including learners, may inadvertently consume these hand sanitisers because of their appealing scents or just through general experimentation.

He said health experts recommend using hand sanitiser with 60% to 95% alcohol to kill the virus that causes Covid-19, and drinking alcohol typically has 5% to 40% alcohol per serving. “We want to highlight the misconception that people want to default to an alcohol-based sanitiser. It has become more apparent that alcohol-based sanitisers destroy surfaces, are harmful to the skin and flammable,” he said.

Tablet-based sanitisers were also safe on food, clothing and beds without any effect, and most retailers were spraying it in their food stores. At one point he demonstrated the safety of the sanitiser and sprayed it numerous times into his mouth.

He said the active ingredient is recommended by the Chinese Pharmaceutical Agency and US Environmental Protection Agency.

Meanwhile, there is still a growing concern in Ga-Rankuwa of nyaope users who were drinking sanitisers to get high.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News