Tshwane sex workers taking victims for a ride

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Reports of sex workers spiking drinks of potential victims and then robbing them have resurfaced. Police spokesperson Captain Matthew Nkoadi said this trend was a big problem late last year. The problem had been cleared but had now resurfaced. Nkoadi said the problem was prevalent in parts of Tshwane. The east of Pretoria had a few incidents last year, with two friends attending a concert where they met two women and spent the remainder of the event with them. However, they ended up at a residence where their drinks were spiked and the bulk of their belongings stolen.

Other incidents included sex deals going awry, with clients being robbed when they arrive at a venue with the women.

“On Saturday evening, two men were robbed of their belongings in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1 at one of the victim’s homes,” Nkoadi said.

The victims were allegedly offered drinks by the women, went with them to the victims' homes, and only realised in the morning that their personal items as well as their vehicle were missing.

The women were also nowhere to be found.

Nkoadi said their modus operandi which was evident last year involved them interacting with their victims during the course of the night.

They sometimes offered drinks and then left the tavern or establishment with the victim(s).

Once they arrived at the victim’s home, they had the privacy they desired, and there the perpetrators spiked their victims' drinks.

After they were knocked out, they packed their belongings - sometimes in their cars.

Nkoadi said the women in most instances were not working alone; there were people in the tavern or club which they worked with.

The police in Ga-Rankuwa were concerned that such women were again approaching male patrons around taverns.

The have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Pretoria News