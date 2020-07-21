Tshwane shows marked increase in criminal activities

Pretoria - More criminals have been hitting the streets of Tshwane as the economy opens up and most people return to work. In the past week, there has been an increase in the number of house break-ins and armed house robberies in the Garsfontein and Pretoria East areas. Criminals are targeting properties that border Moreleta Spruit. These incidents mostly take part during the day, and one of the methods used in the modus operandi is tampering with motor gates between 10am and 3pm. Criminals either lift the gate or bend the toothed motor track. If the yard perimeter is not secure, they enter and manually release the gate motor to gain access.

In extreme cases the criminals rip down the front security gate or door using ropes attached to a vehicle.

District manager for Fidelity ADT Leon Muller said the crime was mostly opportunistic. “If they can’t get into your house, they take what they can from your yard or from parked cars.

“Be especially vigilant about vehicles stopping and occupants ringing bells and intercoms at your neighbour’s yards and then leaving when they get a response,” he said.

Further up in the Moot area, residents were concerned about a spike in dog poisonings. More than three cases have occurred in the Rietfontein area in the past three weeks.

According to affected residents, the criminals use the classic “poisoned meat” thrown over the wall. Most of them use the “two-step poison” which only costs R10 on the street. A teaspoon can kill up to three dogs.

Pretoria Moot police spokesperson Captain Anton Breedt said no cases had been reported to them, but at Villieria, Captain Coba Brits said crime was on the rise.

However, some residents said they did not report incidents because of lack of faith in law enforcement agencies.

Reinhard Raschke of MCS Security agreed that crime was on the rise, adding that there were seven cases reported last week. “These cases of dog poisoning have been reported especially in the Gezina area,” he said.

Kilnerpark Security spokesperson Ancelize van der Kooi said they were aware of one case of dog poisoning. She said there was a possibility that this type of crime could rise.

“With the national lockdown now eased, criminals are looking for various ways to commit crime.”

Still in the Moot, in Gezina, police warned residents about a group of three men believed to be targeting the area around the block of flats in Adcock Street.

Police said the criminals' modus operandi was to strike in the early hours of the morning between 2am and 3am.

They gain entry to parking areas of complexes or flats, targeting garages, parking areas or wendy houses.

In the West of the city, police had their hands full last week when four people were arrested in Danville for allegedly robbing a jogger with an illegal firearm. Police spokesperson Constable Sibongile Vuma said the four suspects did not only rob the jogger, but also other residents in the area moments before they were arrested on Thursday.

The victim stopped a sector patrolling vehicle at about 11.30am after being robbed at gunpoint.

Police spokesperson Constable Sibongile Vuma said they located the suspects walking down Van Den Berg Street. They stopped the suspects and searched them. “They were arrested after they were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms, ammunition and cellphones,” said Vuma.

“The suspects have appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition and armed robbery."

