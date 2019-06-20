Lucky Mahlalela directed traffic and kept up conversations with the motorists on the corner of Thabo Sehume Street and Nelson Mandela Drive for many years, until he was murdered on the eve of New Year 2017. Picture: ANA/Archives

Pretoria - When reports that homeless man Lucky Mahlalela - who had become a regular feature along the busy Thabo Sehume Street and Nelson Mandela Drive - had been killed, broke, it was to the shock and horror of the people of the city and beyond. Mahlalela had graced the corner for years, unofficially directing traffic, whistle in hand and wearing a reflector vest, and all he ever wanted was a few coins.

He was harmless, and although it was clear to all he was homeless, no one knew exactly where he disappeared to at the end of the day.

The outcry from the public was deafening, everyone wanted to know “whodunit” and they wanted swift action and justice for the man who meant no harm to anyone.

Fast forward and the City sits with a growing pile of homeless bodies on its hands.

As of yesterday, five homeless men had been reportedly bludgeoned to death somewhere on the street, sending shivers of fear among the homeless, who now sleep with both eyes open, armed to the teeth with, well, an assortment of weapons.

The advice from officials was “sleep in groups”.

But is that really what we must expect from our protectors, from law enforcement, from the people who can arm themselves with legal weapons, intelligence, who can comb the streets in search of the killer or killers, and save these vulnerable members of our society from the danger that, while it has always existed, has become so real?

Is a serial killer on the loose? Are the law enforcement agencies, the City, security both local, provincial and national worried a massacre and bloodbath is painting Pretoria dark?

And, more importantly, is what can possibly be slow action, punctuated by reports of high level investigations and passing the buck, be because these are homeless people who no one cares about?

We need action, hard, fast and decisive, to stop this madness and panic before it spills over and into the streets and homes. Because, honestly, every life matters.

