Tshwane SPCA pleads for money to keep doors and kennels open









A file picture of Riaan Visser, Elsa Daniels, public relations and communications officer, and general manager Dewald Wahlstrand from the SPCA Tshwane Waltloo Branch. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The SPCA in Tshwane is having financial difficulties and will have to downscale in a matter of days if it does not get emergency funding. General manager Dewald Wahlstrand said there was a misconception that the SPCA was funded by the government, but that was not the case. The organisation urgently needs financial support, or it will have to cut some staff members. “We cannot refuse to take in any animals in need,” said SPCA Tshwane management committee chairperson Jacqui Grove. She said they were desperately looking for alternative sources of funding.

“Over the past couple of years we have invested in a number of key projects aimed at creating a steady non-donation-dependent income stream for our society and to help us to become more self-sufficient.

“However, realising the benefits of these projects takes a little time, and while the projects mature, our ever-increasing month-to-month operational costs must be borne by people.”

She said they had sterilised and vaccinated thousands of animals, which included many animals from underprivileged communities.

Through veterinary treatment and outreach initiatives over 35 400 animals were attended to, she said.

“If we close our doors the animals will suffer. For months SPCA Tshwane has been trying to secure funding through a loan or significant donation, however all attempts have been fruitless,” said Grove.

Wahlstrand said the SPCA was appealing to the public to assist them by making a once-off or recurring donation.

He said they would be having their annual fundraising event in December and trading furniture, antiques, art and collectables to the public.

“People can volunteer and can make once-off or recurring donations. They can go on our website and see how they can reach out to us,” he said.

Pretoria News