WORKERS protest outside the Department of Sports, Arts Culture and Recreation offices in Pretoria yesterday.

Pretoria - Government must take action against abusive and powerful directors before they run offices of public service to the ground. The call was made yesterday by Sport and Recreation Department workers who were protesting, calling for the axing of a director accused of abusing and victimising staff.

They said it was about time the department took action against the director, who allegedly victimised a female colleague until she was admitted to a psychiatric centre for three weeks in June.

They have been meeting downstairs on Queen Street to picket and calling for intervention since Monday. Their attempts to exhaust assistance from the bargaining council proved futile, they said.

Chairperson of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union in the department Bethuel Maake said the bargaining council advised that the matter should be resolved internally. However, they felt that management wasn’t willing to act.

“We want the department to start taking action against the director and make sure that it protects its staff from powerful managers.

“Some employees have left the department without securing alternative jobs because of this treatment. There are nasty emails she sent to staff but no action is taken against her. In fact, she would patronise and question some employees about how did they even get their jobs.

“The director is often sick and does not come to work most of the time. She doesn’t even apply for leave but just continues to do as she pleases. We just want action to be taken against her. We are engaging the office of minister to seek intervention,” Maake said.

The workers held placards asking executives to stop protecting toxic managers and requested that the director should stop forging employees’ signatures and signing leave forms on their behalf.

The department has yet to comment.

