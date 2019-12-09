Tshwane takeover final, says MEC Lebogang Maile









Lebogang Maile. Picture: Itumeleng English English/ African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - Human Settlements and Co-operative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile has said the provincial government would not reverse its decision to place the City of Tshwane under administration, despite opposition from the DA. On Friday, Maile announced that the provincial government was intending to take over the control of the municipality as part of addressing instability rocking the DA-led metro and protecting residents. He said evoking Section 139 to take charge of the City was justified given its poor service delivery in Regions 5 and 7, including dirty water in Hammanskraal. The law empowers the provincial government to seize the running of a municipality found to be failing in its constitutional mandate such as rendering basic services. Maile on Sunday reiterated that the provincial administration was serious about moving into Tshwane and that the City’s top brass had been informed. “That decision is not taken by me. It is taken by the provincial cabinet, chaired by the Premier (David Makhura). There is a decision already so it cannot be an empty threat. They are just consoling themselves and hoping it does not happen but it will happen,” Maile said.

The DA accused the ANC of trying to steal the City by all means, which Maile denied. “How can we do that when we have pushed our own ANC-run council in Emfuleni Municipality under administration?

“They are just clutching at straws, which is typical of any desperate dying horse.

“We are forging ahead with the decision. To accuse us of politics is mischievous and also demonstrates lack of ideas on their part,” he said.

However, the DA has dismissed Maile’s announcement as an empty threat which would not go ahead.

DA leader in the legislature, former Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, warned that his party would challenge the execution of Maile’s intervention in court. He said Maile’s move was part of a broader plan by the ANC-led provincial government “to hijack the City of Tshwane and gain control of its fiscus as we move towards the 2021 local government elections”.

“Money meant for service delivery will no doubt be diverted to campaigning activities,” he said. “The MEC’s attempts to place the City of Tshwane under administration are unlawful, undemocratic and reprehensible.”

On Friday, the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, overturned resolutions taken during the Thursday council sitting, where the EFF and ANC councillors collectively voted out mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and speaker Katlego Mathebe by 111 and 110 votes respectively amid chaos. Both EFF and ANC councillors blocked the acting speaker, Zweli Khumalo, from taking over from Mathebe, who had recused herself from the meeting to avoid conflict of interest. She did not want to preside over a motion of no-confidence against her. The court will hear the merits of a case brought by the DA on December 17.

Msimanga said: “We look forward to having the opportunity on December 17 to lay bare the true motives behind these attempts by the ANC-led provincial government to derail the progress made by the DA in the City of Tshwane.”

Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticised the decision to put the metro under administration.

MMC for Community and Social Development Sakkie du Plooy, also a Freedom Front Plus councillor in Tshwane, was sceptical about the provincial government’s ability to run the affairs of the City. “I am not sure whether the province will have the capability to manage the City well. They have shortcomings themselves,” he said. Placing Tshwane under administration was just “another attempt by the ANC to take over the control of the City”.

Cope spokesperson Dennis Bloem said the intention by Maile smacked of total hypocrisy on the part of the ANC.

“It is very clear that the ANC is only doing this out of vengeance because this metro is governed by a coalition of opposition parties,” he said. His party disagreed that Tshwane was badly run, saying it would be highly criminal to put it under administration. “There are many municipalities under the ANC which are badly governed, as confirmed by the Auditor-General, and they are not put under administration.

“The ANC must look no further than itself for losing Tshwane. The party has many factions within itself. It must accept that the people of Tshwane have rejected it in the local government election two years ago,” he said.

ACDP councillor Anniruth Kissoonduth, also Health MMC, said it was sad the way things unfolded in council. He said he prayed for wisdom to prevail among leaders to take correct decisions.

The SACP backed Maile’s move, saying there was “overwhelming evidence that demonstrated that the DA had plunged the City of Tshwane into a crisis of unprecedented proportions, requiring intervention”.

“This is confirmed by a non-ending series of scandals, corruption and total collapse of governance in the City.

“We are even more convinced that the DA sex-gate, the biggest shocking scandal in the history of the capital city post-1994, has made the situation even more untenable,” the party said.

The so-called sex-gate involved Mokgalapa and former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge.

