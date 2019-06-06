File picture

Pretoria - A taxi driver and his friend, who unleashed a reign of terror among mostly female commuters in the CBD, Atteridgeville and Centurion confessed to his crimes in court yesterday. Mozambican Zakaria Muyambo, 34, told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that he could not defend his actions.

He said he knew what he had done when he kidnapped, robbed and raped his victims.

The two men raped six women.

He was yesterday convicted on 20 charges, ranging from rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and kidnapping. He pleaded guilty to all the charges and thus saved his victims the trauma of testifying at his trial.

It is expected that the prosecution will, however, provide the court with victim impact reports today when sentencing procedures start.

The State indicated in the indictment that it would ask that Muyambo be sentenced to a life imprisonment for each of the gang rape charges.

Muyambo told in a statement which was handed to the court of a man and a woman who were waiting next to a public road in Olievenhoutbosch for a lift on the evening of May 4, 2015. He and his friend offered them a lift in their taxi.

While on the road, Muyambo cocked a firearm and demanded that the passengers handed over their belongings. They were then taken to a remote spot, where the woman was raped by the pair.

The male passenger managed to run away. The woman was tied up after she was raped and told to “go to sleep”. The rapists left the scene.

A few weeks later, Muyambo and a friend stopped on the R101 near Bon Accord to pick up commuters - this time two women.

Muyambo, who drove the taxi, took them to a remote spot, where the women were gang raped.

On September 9, 2015, another commuter suffered the same fate after she was picked up in the taxi along Botha Avenue in Centurion.

Muyambo’s friend, who was seated in the back of the taxi, grabbed the woman by her throat and pointed a firearm at her. He then demanded her belongings while Muyambo drove to a remote spot, where she was raped.

In May the following year, a woman was waiting at Lotus Gardens for a taxi when Muyambo and a friend stopped. She got into the taxi, but instead of taking her to her destination, the driver drove in the opposite direction, towards the Saulsville Hostel.

The woman tried to jump out, but Muyambo’s friend, who sat in the passenger seat, jumped over to the back seat.

She was taken to a remote spot near the hostel, where both men raped her. They then instructed her to run away.

Another victim boarded a taxi at Marabastad. The taxi drove to the Quagga Centre in Pretoria West to see if there were more passengers to pick up.

There were no more commuters and the only occupants in the taxi were the victim, Muyambo and his friend.

The friend jumped over from the passenger seat in front to where the victim was sitting.

He then started to strangle her and took her belongings.

They drove to a secluded spot near Laudium, where the woman was raped.

Muyambo showed no emotion when he was convicted on 20 charges.

