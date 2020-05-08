Tshwane teacher offers classes on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to Grade 5 pupils

Pretoria - A teacher from General Jacques Pienaar Primary School in Capital Park has been reaching out to her pupils virtually, to keep their minds sharp during the lockdown. Tselane Mashilo is offering English classes on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to her Grade 5 pupils so they continue to learn from home. The Mamelodi-born teacher said the indefinite closure of schools worried her as hundreds of pupils were missing out on their regular classes. But her teaching method is unusual; she uses Playback Theatre, an interactive form of improvisational theatre. "I believe teaching should be a holistic process, that you don’t separate the body from the mind. It’s called ‘Do be do'. You do, you become - it’s a mirror effect,” she said.

On her debut video, Mashilo reached 2800 viewers, and she posts every three days at 4.30pm.

She also follows the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement set by the Education Department.

She went into the prescribed fiction book, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, but realised there was a problem in having to relate it to children.

“The school has predominantly black pupils and the book is American, and so to relate both worlds I'm using a playback theatre which is for my Master's thesis,” she said.

Mashilo admitted to some frustrations in the initial part of the virtual learning process.

“I got so frustrated when I didn’t get the number of subscriptions and likes I wanted, that I had to go back to the drawing board and tell myself that I was doing this to help people.”

She said although the reception plummeted after her first video, that did not deter her.

“Even if I reach just 20 children it’s fine, it's the difference that matters,” Mashilo said.

She also acknowledged that some of her pupils did not have access to her virtual lessons, which did not sit well with her. Parents were taking part together with pupils, she said, but her biggest audience was other teachers, who were interested in her style of teaching. Mashilo is a woman of many hats, but her favourites are her poet, theatre, film-maker and television ones.

“At heart I'm all things drama, before being a teacher,” she said. She even has a few plays under her belt, performed at the State Theatre.

Mashilo said that there had been no chance she would be anything other than a teacher - her mother was a teacher, as was her mother’s brother and both of her father’s brothers. “It was a call I had to answer.”

She started teaching when she was 15 years old, when her mom took her to school with her and she would take over some of the English classes. She studied as an undergraduate at the University of Pretoria, moved to Wits where she completed her honours degree in drama and film studies, then went back to UP to study a Postgraduate Certificate in Education, specialising in teaching drama.

She is currently doing her Master's with the drama department, using playback theatre as a teaching strategy, and seeing how she can change the reading process of children in a classroom.

Pretoria News