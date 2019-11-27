Tshwane to compensate evicted Mamelodi shack dwellers with R3000 damages









THE CITY will rebuild the shacks and pay R3 000 to each of the 120 residents left homeless following a forced eviction at Kopanong, Mamelodi, last month. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Displaced residents of Kopanong in Mamelodi are due to receive some Christmas cheer. The community of about 120 was left destitute after a private security firm and members of the Tshwane Metro Police Department demolished their shacks and took their possessions. The City of Tshwane agreed to pay each household whose goods were carted off in trucks a total of R3000 in emergency damages. This is to enable them to buy blankets, clothes, cooking utensils and other items which were taken when the Metro police and a security firm swooped in on the land where they had built shacks. Among the items taken by the police were the children's school books and uniforms.

Several children returned from school to find that they had nothing left, members of the community said in court papers.

Community leaders, with the help of Lawyers for Human Rights, yesterday turned to the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, for an order that the City and Colt Protection Force be interdicted from evicting them without a court order.

The group, which consists of children and the elderly, also want these officials to be interdicted from intimidating and assaulting them.

The City meanwhile reached an agreement with the community in which it undertook not to harass them or further damage their property. It also agreed to rebuild the shacks that had been demolished.

The community complained that during the raid, the police and the security company, that acted on instructions from the City, damaged their water tanks.

The City now agreed to send its officials to the site tomorrow to ascertain the extent of the damaged tanks in order to repair them.

This agreement was made an order of court by Judge Selemeng Mokose.

The families said the evictions last month were "brutal".

Video footage taken at the time showed how the people, which included women, children and the elderly, stood watching as armed guards broke down their homes and took most of their possessions. These were loaded into big trucks and driven off to an undisclosed location.

Lerato Kgabe, one of the community leaders, said in his affidavit that about 52 homes were demolished, leaving more than 120 people homeless.

Metro police and the security firm arrived at the property early on the morning of October 28.

Kgabe explained that a year ago he and other families moved on to the vacant property in Kopanong.

“We are all impoverished people who had previously been renting or squatting in the surrounding areas and who could not afford alternative accommodation.”

He said over the months about 300 people settled there out of sheer desperation.

He said they stayed there undisturbed until October 17, when members of the security firm handed over a notice that they had to move.

The company said it acted on the instruction of the City. They returned about 11 days later with members of the metro police and started breaking down the shacks and took their belongings.

Lawyers for Human Rights said while it amounted to theft to simply take people's belongings, it was also against the law to simply “evict them” from a property without a court order or alternative housing in place.

Pretoria News