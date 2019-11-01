Tshwane to reimburse West Park, Kwaggasrand residents for loss of food due to cable theft









Thieves dug out power cable in West Park and stole part of it, leaving residents in the dark for three days. Rapula Moatshe Pretoria - The City of Tshwane are prepared to reimburse residents of West Park and Kwaggasrand for their loss of food, which was spoiled owing to no electricity for three days. This was the sentiment expressed by the MMC for Shared and Corporate Services, Richard Moheta, after residents complained that they would struggle to make ends meet this month after their food had gone to waste. The power outage was caused by some thieves who dug up the underground power cable and stole part of it last weekend. Moheta said residents whose refrigerated food was spoiled must not despair as they could still claim for their losses. He said: "Residents should register claims with our legal section at the corner of Thabo Sehume and Pretorius Streets at the old Saambou building.

"They should bring along a list of the spoiled food with estimated prices, together with a water and electricity account and identity documents."

Fuming residents claimed that they had to survive on take-aways and at times make a fire outside for cooking.

Refrigerated food such as cheese, milk and meat were spoiled with no electricity.

Others claimed that their loss of food could amount to R2 000 or more.

Asked why it took the City three days to repair damaged power cables, Moheta said: "It is due to the extent of stolen cables, which were too long to replace in one day."

City workers, he said, struggled to access the area where the cables were dug up because they were located on the mountains.

There were also issues with machinery, which got broken while workers were replacing the cables.

Additionally, Moheta said restoration of power took long because of the "unavailability of service providers that they use to assist with specialised equipment and other resources".

Thieves tampered with three main feeder cables from Zebra sub-station to Kraai sub-station, damaging a feeder cable.

Pretoria News