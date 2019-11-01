Pretoria - The City of Tshwane are prepared to reimburse residents of West Park and Kwaggasrand for their loss of food, which was spoiled owing to no electricity for three days.
This was the sentiment expressed by the MMC for Shared and Corporate Services, Richard Moheta, after residents complained that they would struggle to make ends meet this month after their food had gone to waste.
The power outage was caused by some thieves who dug up the underground power cable and stole part of it last weekend.
Moheta said residents whose refrigerated food was spoiled must not despair as they could still claim for their losses.
He said: "Residents should register claims with our legal section at the corner of Thabo Sehume and Pretorius Streets at the old Saambou building.