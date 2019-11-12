Tshwane train commuter with no ticket allegedly beaten by officials









A train commuter allegedly got stomped on and beaten by train officials for not having a ticket. Picture: Supplied Pretoria - Boarding a train in Tshwane without a ticket turned out to be a big mistake for a commuter as he allegedly got stomped on and beaten by train officials. The incident which took place on Monday morning on a train from Pienaarspoort saw a man being attacked by two officials. Speaking to Pretoria News, an employee who witnessed the incident said that the violent behaviour towards commuters has been going on routinely and was now the norm, some people are even dragged to bathrooms where they are assaulted to avoid witnesses. “The guy that they beat up so badly did not have a ticket and instead of handling the matter amicably when he tried speaking to them, they assaulted him. “Even if we report these incidents Prasa does nothing, they do not even follow up when some commuters complain of the treatment they get and those that record incidents of assault or harassment are also targeted and sometimes badly beaten.”

“This is nothing new, people are beaten up for the most trivial of things and no one dares to raise the issue so it is dealt with.”

He said he was glad there was footage because in most cases, they do not beat them up in the train because they do not want to be seen.

“This time around they made the mistake of beating him up in plain view and pictures and a video was taken of their actions towards that man who was not even fighting back.

“I have never seen anyone being attacked in such a manner for not having a ticket.”

He said Prasa should fire the officials as commuters cannot be in the hands of such violent people.

He further urged people who had been assaulted or harassed to come forward so there is action against the officials who mete out these beatings on trains.

“They must be exposed, the public must see that people who have no choice but to use trains are being abused and get to work late due to incompetence and bad train management all round.”

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said they were shocked at the criminal behavior of staff.

“The matter will be investigated and disciplinary action taken against the employees in question.”

“No customer should be subjected to any assault or abuse and such behavior will not be tolerated within the organisation.”

She urged victims to lay a criminal charge with the SAPS or lay a complaint with customer care at core stations.

