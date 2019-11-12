Pretoria - Boarding a train in Tshwane without a ticket turned out to be a big mistake for a commuter as he allegedly got stomped on and beaten by train officials.
The incident which took place on Monday morning on a train from Pienaarspoort saw a man being attacked by two officials.
Speaking to Pretoria News, an employee who witnessed the incident said that the violent behaviour towards commuters has been going on routinely and was now the norm, some people are even dragged to bathrooms where they are assaulted to avoid witnesses.
“The guy that they beat up so badly did not have a ticket and instead of handling the matter amicably when he tried speaking to them, they assaulted him.
“Even if we report these incidents Prasa does nothing, they do not even follow up when some commuters complain of the treatment they get and those that record incidents of assault or harassment are also targeted and sometimes badly beaten.”