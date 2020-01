Tshwane train commuters face delays









A Metrorail train. FILE PHOTO Pretoria - Tshwane train commuters were expected to experience delays from Monday as Prasa has not finished replacing stolen overhead cables. United Commuter Voice general-secretary Phumulani Ndlovu issued this warning as many companies resume full operations and schools reopen this week. He said commuter volumes were expected to rise markedly from Monday, and if there were delays people would be late for work. “Some commuters are forced to use other modes of transport and this is expensive for them.” “Had Prasa dealt with this issue of security from the beginning we wouldn’t be here today (on Monday), he said.

He claimed the problems were a direct result of getting rid of security companies.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said Prasa was experiencing unprecedented levels of vandalism across all the regional Metrorail and Shosholoza Meyl service, resulting in disruptions to commuter services.

In a statement released on Friday, she said: “Vandalism of electrical wires and the destruction of Prasa infrastructure has resulted in vast sections being closed down due to lack of electrical lines.

“This, with ongoing modernisation of stations and other related infrastructure has forced Metrorail, the rail operator, to severely scale back its service with some corridors being completely closed in various regions. At Pienaarspoort there is a single line working between Pretoria and Koedoespoort due to overhead cable theft.

Saulsville also has a single line working due to cable theft and damaged signal cable installation.

The Hercules to Koedoespoort corridor is using a shuttle service while De Wildt had no service due to equipment theft. Mabopane to Belle Ombre to Pretoria has also experienced theft and the line was being operated with a diesel locomotive. “Diesel locomotives will be deployed in areas with no overhead power to run trains. Security deployments have been updated to focus on the high-crime hot spots.”

Pretoria News