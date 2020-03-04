Tshwane University of Technology back to business after week of student unrest

Pretoria - Academic activities are expected to resume today at the Pretoria West campus of the Tshwane University of Technology after a week-long closure. The university was forced to suspend academic activities amid student protest action over National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding, allowances and the poor condition of accommodation. University spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said that following successful engagement with the Pretoria campus student leadership yesterday, it was jointly agreed that all activities at the campuses would resume. This followed renewed protest at main campus and in Ga-Rankuwa. In other campuses such as the Soshanguve South and North, it was business as usual. Pretoria West campus however saw less buzz and a large cohort of security guards awaiting action while management and student leadership met behind closed doors.

De Ruyter said the situation at campuses would be monitored continuously.

The protest action followed increased complaints among students regarding unpaid allowances, poor student accommodation, which sometimes did not accommodate all needy students, as well as the historical debt, among others.

The university commented that it would look into the grievances which it said would be finalised by March 6, and students would receive their allowances. In a notice, the university acknowledged that the residences were in need of urgent and extensive repairs.

The university, according to De Ruyter, would conduct inspections and following the scope of the maintenance work to be done has been determined, further decisions would be taken on the quickest and most effective manner to do this work.

Funds would also be earmarked to appoint the teams to expedite work in residences if necessary.

“Decisions on how to undertake and which measures to undertake to fast-track these maintenance repairs and projects will be taken in conjunction with all relevant parties, especially the campus student representative councils and residence committees and residents.”

De Ruyter said any student who still had not received their allowances should report to their campus for clarification of their NSFAS status.

