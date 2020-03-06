Tshwane: Vehicle-related crime a growing offence

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Motor vehicle-related crime has once again been flagged by the SAPS and Fidelity ADT as a growing concern in the city. In recent months, there has been a growing spate of theft of vehicles or theft out of the vehicles. The criminals target university students who park on pavements, dog parks and secluded parking areas. “While proactive patrolling by community policing forums and security companies is keeping pressure on criminals, vehicle crime is on the increase,” said Charnel Hattingh, of Fidelity ADT. “We have seen incidents from as early as 8am, and these continue throughout the day until 9pm.”

She said residents had to be vigilant. “The most popular cars to steal from include Corollas, Yaris and Polos.

“Unfortunately, residents are too complacent when it comes to movable property outside their security perimeter.”

Hattingh encouraged residents to park inside their perimeter security if possible and, if not, ensure that they do not leave any valuables in their vehicles if they are parked on the pavement.

“It’s especially important not to leave any valuable items inside the car where they can be seen from the window. Rather lock these items in the boot.”

She added that residents should ensure their vehicles were locked when parked at shopping malls, schools and businesses. “Remote jamming to block or jam the locking mechanism of motor vehicles has unfortunately become an everyday occurrence.

“Always check that the car is locked by testing the door.”

Police spokesperson Captain Colette Weilbach said community policing and involvement was an important aspect towards effective policing in overcoming the scourge.

She said the community getting involved would bear fruit and gave an example of the Hatfield residents, who on Wednesday assisted the SAPS in helping to prevent two motor vehicle thefts in the area.

Pretoria News