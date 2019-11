Tshwane vows to deal with stinking Soshanguve landfill site









THIS landfill site in Soshanguve is a source of concern for residents in the neighbouring areas. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Following the outcry over the stinking Soshanguve landfill site, the metro has vowed to step up its efforts. The site has been a source of complaints from residents of Ward 26 in Soshanguve. They called on the City of Tshwane to move what they describe as a health and environmental hazard landfill site away from them. Residents said they were being exposed to large amounts of dust coming from the sites emanating from the truck activity in and out of the site. Other gripes included a foul smell that was unbearable and frequent due to the large volumes of waste dumped at the site.

Other residents expressed concern for their children as the landfill site was also near the Seetsa Sa Kgwedi Primary School, which was also affected by the dust and stench coming from the site, and they too called for its immediate closure.

Another environmental threat was the river that has since seen its aquatic life dwindle due to excessive pollution.

Speaking to the Pretoria News, MMC for Environmental Affairs Dana Wannenburg said he visited the site for an inspection.

He said an investigation was under way, but the inspection on site revealed that informal recyclers were not following proper processes and it has led to rubbish being strewn all over the site and on its perimeters.

He said that to deal with the excessive dust there were two water tankers on site and they would water the grounds to reduce dust.

In terms of the stench, Wannenburg said he had also experienced the unpleasant smell and as such they were looking at improving the use of chemicals that are expected to reduce the stench by at least 50%.

Encroachments, Wannenburg said, were worse on the southern side, where an informal settlement is situated.

He said he understood that a lot of people nearby were affected such as the primary school, shopping centre and residents and he would be engaging government officials on broader solutions to the problem.

Provincial Department of Agricultural and Rural Development spokesperson Nombulelo Nyathela has told the Pretoria News they were aware there were landfill sites permitted prior to the inception of the National Environmental Management Act and related standards, resulting in various non-compliance issues. The Soshanguve landfill site was in this category.

