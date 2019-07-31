Municipal workers march down Madiba Street towards Tshwane House. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/ANA

Pretoria - Service delivery in the City of Pretoria was still disrupted yesterday following the ongoing protest action by municipal employees. In this regard, the City urged residents to anticipate delays in the turnaround times to calls logged on service delivery-related matters through the customer care centres.

All queries related to unblocking and/or reconnection should be emailed to [email protected] with a proof of payment.

“The City apologises for any inconvenience that might arise as a result of this unanticipated disruption, which also saw several operational routes in the CBD blockaded by municipal buses,” the City’s Klaas Mofomme said.

Meanwhile, Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge said that the City had suspended the Mamelodi operations of the Tshwane Rapid Transit system, which had been functioning despite the ongoing municipal workers’ protest action.

“This operation had to be suspended with immediate effect today after a group of City employees in private vehicles and a Tshwane Bus Services bus blocked the entrance to Watloo Station.

“Five of our buses were caught up in the blockade and had to be driven back to the depot,” said Senkubuge.

The MMC urged commuters to seek other transport alternatives until further notice.

“It is not easy to take a decision to suspend bus operations, especially considering the inconvenience that comes with it.

“However, the safety of our passengers and property has to be prioritised,” Senkubuge added.

She said that the City would continue to update residents of any developments regarding the strike action and urged commuters to remain patient during this period. Staff Reporter

Pretoria News