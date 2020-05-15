Tshwane waste pickers' trolleys 'confiscated'

Pretoria - Waste pickers are back at work in the city’s streets, but the Tshwane metro police apparently confiscated the trolleys of about 15 of the recyclers this week. This after Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma announced that waste pickers could return to work under level 4 of the lockdown. Lawyers for Human Rights yesterday issued a letter of demand to the City, in which they ask for an undertaking by today that the waste pickers operating in and around the city would be permitted to work unhindered. Lawyers for Human Rights also proposed that the dispute be referred for urgent mediation between the parties, which they said should take place by Monday. Lawyer Louise du Plessis said in the letter of demand that if they did not receive a response from the City, their instructions were to immediately proceed with litigation by way of an urgent application at the high court in Pretoria.

This will, among others, be for an order that the metro police hand back the confiscated trolleys and that they may not harass and intimidate the waste pickers.

She said that a group of waste pickers had been waiting alongside their trolleys in Solomon Mahlangu Drive on Wednesday for a vehicle to arrive and collect their bales of waste for recycling.

They had been confronted by metro police officials who told them that they were not permitted to work during the lockdown.

They were ordered to immediately return to their places of residence and stay at home in terms of lockdown regulations.

According to Du Plessis, the officials then threatened to throw away the trolleys and bales. “Our clients attempted to explain to the officials that they were permitted to work in terms of the new lockdown regulations. The officials, however, were not prepared to listen, and insisted on throwing away their trolleys and bales,” Du Plessis said.

The waste pickers phoned Lawyers for Human Rights from the scene. Thandeka Chauke, from the Lawyers for Human Rights’ land and housing unit, asked to speak to one of the officers. She said he refused to provide his name and he repeated the claim that the waste pickers were not allowed to operate. He had told her that the trolleys and “rubbish” should not be on the road, and he insisted on removing them.

Du Plessis said her clients said 15 trolleys were subsequently taken from them and thrown into a City waste removal truck. They were only allowed to keep their bales.

They said that the officials again warned them to stop working in the streets and to stay at home.

The waste pickers were able to identify two of the officials and they took pictures at the scene of the waste removal truck into which their trolleys were loaded.

“Our clients consist of some of the poorest of the poor members of society; they rely on their recycling activities to survive,” Du Plessis said

She said the waster pickers had already suffered a considerable loss of income when they were not permitted to work under level 5 of the lockdown. They had only started to work again from May 1, but with this setback, they were once again in the situation they had been in under level 5.

“We find this conduct by the officials of the City utterly reprehensible and in flagrant disregard of the law, and the dignity of our clients our clients are persistently harassed (by City officials),” Du Plessis stated in the letter. Chauke, meanwhile, said this was yet another demonstration of contempt for the poor by the City, which was criminalising waste pickers who were simply trying to survive. “They are simply trying to bounce back after five weeks of no income,” she said.

The City said it would deal with the matter once it had received the court papers.

Pretoria News